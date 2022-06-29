Getty Images

The second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to take place later this week, as 48 men travel outside Portland, Oregon, to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. While the field size remains the same as the inaugural event in London a few weeks ago, the composition has changed as a number of big names have since signed with LIV Golf.

They are led by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. This trio of Americans will link up with fellow newcomers Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff, as well as LIV "veterans" Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in this shotgun start, team-style event in the Northwest United States.

Hoping to carry the success over from the Centurion Club is LIV Golf's first-ever champion, Charl Schwartzel, who not only won the individual event but also the team portion. Joined by fellow South Africans Hennie du Plessis, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, the four countrymen strolled to the $3 million joint prize. For Schwartzel's troubles, he collected a grand total of $4.75 million for winning both competitions.

He and the rest of the field will have their work cut out for them, as a much stronger field is scheduled to fight for the largest monetary prize in golf.

How to watch LIV Golf Invitational Series in Portland

Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in Portland | June 30 - July 2
Start time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club -- North Plains, Oregon
Live streamLIVGolf.comFacebookYouTube

Teams for LIV Golf Invitational Series in Portland

Team Name:Captain:Members:

Stingers

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Shaun Norris, Justin Harding, Peter Uihlein

Majesticks

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

Torque

Hideto Tanihara

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Scott Vincent, Ian Snyman, Turk Petit

Punch

Wade Ormsby

Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Blake Windred

Niblicks

Graeme McDowell

Hudson Swafford, Travis Smyth, James Piot

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Adrian Otaegui, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim