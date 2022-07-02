The second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series got started Thursday, as 48 golfers arrived at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club just outside Portland, Oregon. Carlos Ortiz led after Round 1 with a 5-under 67 a shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, who was a shot back.
While the field size remains the same as the inaugural event in London a few weeks ago, the composition has changed as a number of big names have since signed with LIV Golf.
They are led by four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. This trio of Americans will link up with fellow newcomers Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff, as well as LIV "veterans" Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in this shotgun start, team-style event in the Northwest United States.
Hoping to carry the success over from the Centurion Club is LIV Golf's first-ever champion, Charl Schwartzel, who not only won the individual event but also the team portion. Joined by fellow South Africans Hennie du Plessis, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, the four countrymen strolled to the $3 million joint prize. For Schwartzel's troubles, he collected a grand total of $4.75 million for winning both competitions.
He and the rest of the field will have their work cut out for them, as a much stronger field is scheduled to fight for the largest monetary prize in golf.
How to watch LIV Golf Invitational Series in Portland
Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in Portland | June 30 - July 2
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club -- North Plains, Oregon
Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Teams for LIV Golf Invitational Series in Portland
|Team Name:
|Captain:
|Members:
Stingers
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Shaun Norris, Justin Harding, Peter Uihlein
Majesticks
Lee Westwood
Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter
Torque
Hideto Tanihara
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Scott Vincent, Ian Snyman, Turk Petit
Punch
Wade Ormsby
Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Blake Windred
Niblicks
Graeme McDowell
Hudson Swafford, Travis Smyth, James Piot
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Adrian Otaegui, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka
Hy Flyers
Phil Mickelson
Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Itthipat Buranatanyarat
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim