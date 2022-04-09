AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2022 Masters is off and running with a stacked leaderboard featuring many of the best golfers and little air between them. The field has thinned to 52 golfers entering Round 3, which makes the third set of 18 holes massively important as those truly in contention for a green jacket attempt to separate themselves from the field at Augusta National Golf Club.

Anticipation reached a fever pitch ahead of the Masters as Tiger Woods decided to play competitive golf for the first time in 17 months. He made the most of that decision, posting a 1-under 71 with a few birdies and a handful of par saves in a performance that was as vintage Tiger as one could hope to see given his extended layoff. In fact, it was quite a remarkable feat given the obstacles Woods has faced over the last year-plus. However, Woods faltered in Round 2 and now sits nine shots back of 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

The No. 1 golfer in the world matched the round of the tournament with a 5-under 67 on Friday to sit five shots clear of a four-way tie at 3 under. Justin Thomas, who rebounded from a rough outing Thursday with a matching 67 in Round 2, is seven strokes behind Scheffler. 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama (-3) and 2020 champion Dustin Johnson (-2) may be Scheffler's strongest competition.

Beyond Tiger -- in a Featured Group for the third straight day at the Masters so you can watch every shot from his third set of 18 holes -- there is so much else to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered through the dropping temperatures and swirling winds at Augusta National on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 9

Round 3 start time: 10:20 a.m. [Tee times]

