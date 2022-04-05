The betting odds for the 2022 Masters could be viewed as a shock by some, as the favorite to capture the win at Augusta National has not won a tournament since June. Jon Rahm has the shortest odds at Augusta National (10-1) going into the 86th edition of this event, and that's not without a lot of evidence that he is in fact the best golfer in this field.

Since the beginning of the year, Rahm is fourth in the world in total strokes gained and has four top 10s in eight total starts. Furthermore, he has four straight top 10 finishes at Augusta National and seems poised to win his second major championship just 10 months after his first.

Rahm is a worthy favorite even if he hasn't sealed the deal on a tournament so far this year, and he's followed by somebody who has a similar statistical profile. Justin Thomas is third in total strokes gained this calendar year, also has four top 10s on his resume and somehow has also not yet won a tournament. He's a bit longer at 14-1, possibly because he has not been historically as dominant at Augusta National as Rahm.

Here's a look at the favorites and a number of notable golfers through the rest of the field with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

2022 Masters odds

Jon Rahm: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Dustin Johnson: 16-1

Cameron Smith: 16-1

Scottie Scheffler: 16-1

Rory McIlroy: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 20-1

Jordan Spieth: 20-1

Viktor Hovalnd: 20-1

Collin Morikawa: 20-1

These are completely fascinating. You can get two four-time major winners (McIlroy, Koepka) at longer odds than two golfers who have never won majors (Scheffler, Smith). It's true that Scheffler and Smith have been playing better than McIlroy and Koepka, but it's also true that McIlroy has six top 10s at Augusta in his last eight starts and that Koepka has been the best major golfer in the world since 2016 by 64 (!!) strokes. Morikawa also feels like a good play considering he's won two of his last seven majors.

Bryson DeChambeau: 28-1

Will Zalatoris: 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Daniel Berger: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 40-1

Shane Lowry: 45-1



Joaquin Niemann: 45-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 50-1

Paul Casey: 50-1

Corey Conners: 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 50-1

Tiger Woods: 50-1

Patrick Reed: 50-1

Adam Scott: 50-1

Sungjae Im: 50-1

Tony Finau: 50-1

A few names stand out. Since the start of the year, only Rahm has struck the ball better than Zalatoris, who also finished second here last season, one stroke out of a playoff. He should be more like 25-1 or 20-1 with how he's hitting it. I love Lowry as a bit of a sleeper as well, especially at 45-1. He's playing tremendous golf and got a little downtime after playing four events in five weeks. Burns at 40-1 is compelling, even though it's been notoriously difficult for first-timers to close. He's a pretty unique first-timer given that he has three PGA Tour wins. Scott and Finau at 50-1 are worthy of consideration.

Woods, although a terrific story worthy of celebration, is not a good bet. The best comparison for what he's trying to do this year is probably the 2018 Masters when he hadn't played much at all since the end of 2015. He played five times leading into that Masters and finished T32. That's a reasonable outcome (if not the top of the ceiling) for his week this time around.

Tommy Fleetwood: 60-1

Russell Henley: 60-1

Justin Rose: 65-1

Webb Simpson: 65-1

Bubba Watson: 65-1

Abraham Ancer: 65-1

Marc Leishman: 65-1

Sergio Garcia: 65-1

Si Woo Kim: 80-1

Gary Woodland: 80-1

Billy Horschel: 80-1

Henley is easy to fall in love with at that number, and he has back-to-back top 15s here. However, I'm more compelled by Leishman at 65-1 and Kim at 80-1. You can maybe throw Rose at 65-1 in there as well. All three of those golfers play this course well and have either been in contention or near it over the past few years. In fact, all three finished in the top 15 at the 2021 Masters behind Hideki Matsuyama, and while none of them are particularly thriving at the moment, Augusta National is one of the best "horses for courses" tracks in the entire world.

