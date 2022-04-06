In Tuesday's press conference, Tiger Woods said he feels like he'll play when the 2022 Masters gets underway on Thursday. Woods was the center of attention in Monday's practice round as patrons lined Augusta National's fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of the five-time Masters champion. If Woods plays this week, he'll be part of a loaded 2022 Masters field that includes major champions like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Should you back Woods when the first 2022 Masters tee times begin at 8 a.m. ET?

Should your 2022 Masters bets include a player who's won at Augusta National before, or should your 2022 Masters picks target a player like Scottie Scheffler, who's looking for his first major championship victory? Scheffler is 16-1 according to the latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Woods is a 40-1 long shot, while Jon Rahm is the 2022 Masters betting favorite at 10-1. Before locking in your 2022 Masters picks or locking in any PGS DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2022 field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Masters leaderboard.

Model's top 2022 Masters predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Augusta and finishes outside the top 10. The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has been chasing a Masters win to complete his career grand slam since 2015, but the green jacket has continued to elude him. He's now on a nearly eight-year major championship drought after winning four in three years from 2011 to 2014.

McIlroy has six top-10 finishes in 13 career starts at Augusta National Golf Club, but he's never finished in the top three and is coming off a missed cut at last year's Masters. McIlroy also missed the cut last week at the Valero Texas Open and battled general waywardness off the tee and on the greens, hitting just 46.4 percent of fairways and losing 0.623 strokes to the field per round on the putting surface. That's a big reason why the model is fading McIlroy at the Masters 2022.

The model has also examined Tiger Woods' chances of playing in the 2022 Masters. On Tuesday, Woods said, "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play." He played practice rounds on Sunday and Monday leading up to the first 2022 Masters tee times on Thursday, when he'll head to hole No. 1 at 10:34 a.m. ET.

Woods has won the Masters five times in his career, which is second to only Jack Nicklaus (six). Woods won his first green jacket 25 years ago, dominating the field en route to a 12-shot victory. Woods' win in 1997 remains the largest margin of victory at the Masters. Woods last won the Masters in 2019, holding off superstars like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in the process. He has a total of 15 wins at major championships, so he knows what it takes to win on golf's biggest stage. Woods is a Masters long shot to win, according to oddsmakers, but his success at Augusta National and extensive knowledge of the course could be major X-factors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2022 Masters picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2022 Masters, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed seven golf majors and is up over $8,000 since the restart.

2022 Masters odds

Jon Rahm +1000

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Rory McIlroy +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Will Zalatoris +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Paul Casey +5000

Tiger Woods +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Si-Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Bubba Watson +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Sergio Garcia +6500

Gary Woodland +7000

Seamus Power +8000

Max Homa +8000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Talor Gooch +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Robert Macintyre +10000

Kevin Kisner +10000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Cameron Young +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Kevin Na +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

Luke List +12500

Lee Westwood +12500

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Harold Varner+15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Lucas Herbert +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000

Danny Willett +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Padraig Harrington +25000

Takumi Kanaya +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Min Woo Lee +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Keita Nakajima +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Harry Higgs +30000

Lucas Glover +30000

Guido Migliozzi +40000

Hudson Swafford +40000

Bernhard Langer +75000

Aaron Jarvis +100000

James Piot +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Austin Greaser +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Laird Shepherd +200000

Larry Mize +250000

Sandy Lyle +250000