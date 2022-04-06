In Tuesday's press conference, Tiger Woods said he feels like he'll play when the 2022 Masters gets underway on Thursday. Woods was the center of attention in Monday's practice round as patrons lined Augusta National's fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of the five-time Masters champion. If Woods plays this week, he'll be part of a loaded 2022 Masters field that includes major champions like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Should you back Woods when the first 2022 Masters tee times begin at 8 a.m. ET?
Should your 2022 Masters bets include a player who's won at Augusta National before, or should your 2022 Masters picks target a player like Scottie Scheffler, who's looking for his first major championship victory? Scheffler is 16-1 according to the latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Woods is a 40-1 long shot, while Jon Rahm is the 2022 Masters betting favorite at 10-1. Before locking in your 2022 Masters picks or locking in any PGS DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Masters 2022 field is set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Masters leaderboard.
Model's top 2022 Masters predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Masters 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Augusta and finishes outside the top 10. The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has been chasing a Masters win to complete his career grand slam since 2015, but the green jacket has continued to elude him. He's now on a nearly eight-year major championship drought after winning four in three years from 2011 to 2014.
McIlroy has six top-10 finishes in 13 career starts at Augusta National Golf Club, but he's never finished in the top three and is coming off a missed cut at last year's Masters. McIlroy also missed the cut last week at the Valero Texas Open and battled general waywardness off the tee and on the greens, hitting just 46.4 percent of fairways and losing 0.623 strokes to the field per round on the putting surface. That's a big reason why the model is fading McIlroy at the Masters 2022.
The model has also examined Tiger Woods' chances of playing in the 2022 Masters. On Tuesday, Woods said, "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play." He played practice rounds on Sunday and Monday leading up to the first 2022 Masters tee times on Thursday, when he'll head to hole No. 1 at 10:34 a.m. ET.
Woods has won the Masters five times in his career, which is second to only Jack Nicklaus (six). Woods won his first green jacket 25 years ago, dominating the field en route to a 12-shot victory. Woods' win in 1997 remains the largest margin of victory at the Masters. Woods last won the Masters in 2019, holding off superstars like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in the process. He has a total of 15 wins at major championships, so he knows what it takes to win on golf's biggest stage. Woods is a Masters long shot to win, according to oddsmakers, but his success at Augusta National and extensive knowledge of the course could be major X-factors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Masters picks here.
How to make 2022 Masters picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.
So who will win the 2022 Masters, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Masters 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed seven golf majors and is up over $8,000 since the restart.
2022 Masters odds
Jon Rahm +1000
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Cameron Smith +1600
Scottie Scheffler +1600
Rory McIlroy +1800
Brooks Koepka +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Will Zalatoris +2800
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Corey Conners +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Daniel Berger +4000
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4500
Paul Casey +5000
Tiger Woods +5000
Adam Scott +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Sungjae Im +5000
Marc Leishman +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5500
Billy Horschel +5500
Si-Woo Kim +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Bubba Watson +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Abraham Ancer +6500
Sergio Garcia +6500
Gary Woodland +7000
Seamus Power +8000
Max Homa +8000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Webb Simpson +10000
Talor Gooch +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Robert Macintyre +10000
Kevin Kisner +10000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Cameron Young +12500
Matthew Wolff +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500
Kevin Na +12500
Francesco Molinari +12500
Luke List +12500
Lee Westwood +12500
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Harold Varner+15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Lucas Herbert +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Ryan Palmer +20000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000
Danny Willett +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
J.J. Spaun +20000
Padraig Harrington +25000
Takumi Kanaya +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Min Woo Lee +25000
Zach Johnson +25000
Keita Nakajima +30000
Charl Schwartzel +30000
Harry Higgs +30000
Lucas Glover +30000
Guido Migliozzi +40000
Hudson Swafford +40000
Bernhard Langer +75000
Aaron Jarvis +100000
James Piot +100000
Stewart Hagestad +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Austin Greaser +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +200000
Laird Shepherd +200000
Larry Mize +250000
Sandy Lyle +250000