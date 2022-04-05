Among the most memorable moments from Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win was an unforgettable first hit on No. 16 during the tournament's final round. The ball grazed the cup and Woods narrowly missed a hole-in-one, but it helped cement his fifth Masters win and first since 2005. The 2022 Masters begins with Round 1 on Thursday, and Woods is 40-1 to win in the 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, up from an open of 60-1.

Another former champion, Bubba Watson, is 65-1 in the 2022 Masters field and has missed two cuts in five PGA Tour events this season since getting a late start to his 2021-22 campaign. He is nearly a decade removed from his last green jacket and faces stiff competition from other former champions and near-winners like Jordan Spieth (20-1), Rory McIlroy (18-1), and Dustin Johnson (16-1). Before locking in any 2022 Masters picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Masters 2022 field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Masters leaderboard.

Model's top 2022 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Masters: Rory McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Augusta and finishes outside the top 10. The 32-year-old finished on top of the leaderboard at the CJ Cup earlier this season, his 20th PGA Tour victory.

McIlroy is a four-time major champion and can complete the career grand slam with a victory at Augusta National. However, he has been unable to grasp the coveted green jacket despite being in the mix on numerous occasions. McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in six of his last eight starts at Augusta, but the pressure of winning the green jacket seems to be weighing on him. He's finished 21st or worse in two of his last three starts at Augusta, which includes a missed cut in 2021. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the Masters Tournament 2022 field.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The youngster's best performance from last season came at Augusta National, where he finished second and surprised everyone. He struggled throughout the rest of last season and finished with just two top-10 finishes for the rest of the campaign.

Zalatoris already has two top-five finishes under his belt this season and leads all golfers in strokes gained from tee-to-green with 1.767. After coming up just short last year, Zalatoris is playing on a higher level this season and should compete once again for a green jacket at the Masters 2022, according to the model. See who else you should back here.

How to make 2022 Masters picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2022 Masters, and which long shots will stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors and is up over $8,000 since the restart.

2022 Masters odds

Jon Rahm +1000

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Rory McIlroy +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Will Zalatoris +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Tiger Woods +4000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Paul Casey +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Marc Leishman +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Si-Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Bubba Watson +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Sergio Garcia +6500

Gary Woodland +7000

Seamus Power +8000

Max Homa +8000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Webb Simpson +10000

Talor Gooch +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Robert Macintyre +10000

Kevin Kisner +10000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Cameron Young +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Kevin Na +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

Luke List +12500

Lee Westwood +12500

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Harold Varner+15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Lucas Herbert +20000

Cam Davis +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000

Danny Willett +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Padraig Harrington +25000

Takumi Kanaya +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Min Woo Lee +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Keita Nakajima +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Harry Higgs +30000

Lucas Glover +30000

Guido Migliozzi +40000

Hudson Swafford +40000

Bernhard Langer +75000

Aaron Jarvis +100000

James Piot +100000

Stewart Hagestad +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Austin Greaser +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000

Laird Shepherd +200000

Larry Mize +250000

Sandy Lyle +250000