Many of the best ball strikers in the world made their way to Mayakoba this week for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship. At the halfway point, it is not world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, or two-time major champion Collin Morikawa leading the way; rather, it's 33-year-old Russell Henley.

The former Georgia Bulldog will have plenty on his mind over the coming days with his alma mater taking on the Tennessee Volunteers on the gridiron Saturday, and with him going for his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2017. Standing at 16 under -- a 36-hole scoring record at this event -- and three strokes clear of Sam Ryder and Will Gordon, Henley will attempt to do what what he has not been able to over the last five years -- close out a golf tournament.

Henley has been close to capturing his fourth PGA Tour title on a number of occasions, but has fallen short at each turn. Just last year, he collapsed down the stretch at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. Months later, he was caught by Hideki Matsuyama at the 2022 Sony Open, where he ultimately fell in a playoff.

With plenty of golf yet to be played, Henley will have to fight not only the competition but his inner demons around El Camaleon Golf Club. With many unknown quantities occupying the first page of the leaderboard, just slightly further behind, a couple of the pre-tournament favorites may be licking their chops as both Hovland and Morikawa stand at 8 under and eight strokes adrift.

The leader

1. Russell Henley (-16)

Russ is cooking at the moment, but that is not to say we have not seen this movie before. A prolific fast starter, it has been the final 36 holes which has tripped up Henley ever since his last victory at the 2017 Houston Open. His accurate driving and precise iron play is likely to persist, but keep an eye on the putter as it has often been the problem child of his when attempting to close out tournaments.

"I felt great the last two days," said Henley. "Mentally felt confident and believing in what I was doing. Hit a lot of fairways and had some nice par saves today that kept my round going. Obviously very happy with where I am."

Other contenders

T2. Sam Ryder, Will Gordon (-13)

4. Patton Kizzire (-12)

5. David Lingmerth (-11)

T6. Brian Harman, Martin Laird, Harry Higgs (-10)

T9. Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg, Matt Kuchar, Scott Piercy, Patrick Rodgers (-9)

Playing on a sponsor's exemption this week, Higgs is taking full advantage of his opportunity down in Mexico. His second round of 9-under 62 was extremely timely as the former SMU Mustang entered the week having missed 16 of 20 cuts including his first three of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. Losing his PGA Tour card last season and missing all three cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, quality performances have been hard to come by.

"I mean, all over the place," Higgs said of his current state of mind. "Like I have had a lot of poor days and a lot of consecutive poor days, and then I've also had not as many as I would like, but I've had some days that were great where I had full control, I was making good decisions, I was kind of, as we all say, getting out of my own way."

Harman's ace propels him into contention

Back-to-back rounds of 5-under 66 have Brian Harman in the thick of it at Mayakoba for the first time in his career. Playing at El Camaleon for the 10th time in his career, the 35-year-old had previously done no better than a T30 finish. Kickstarting his day with a hole-in-one on the par-3 4th, Harman will have a memory regardless of if this form continues over the weekend.

"You know, this place kind of had my number over the years, haven't really done very good here and today was kind of one of those days, just kind of chopping around, wasn't doing that great," said Harman. "Just settled down, made a couple really good swings, started with that one into the wind, just hooded a 50 [degree wedge] and slung it back in there."

2022 Mayakoba updated odds, picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Russell Henley: 11/10

Will Gordon: 9-1

Sam Ryder: 11-1

Brian Harman: 18-1

Viktor Hovland: 20-1

Patton Kizzire: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 28-1

Maverick McNealy: 30-1

Matt Kuchar: 35-1

David Lingmerth: 35-1

Martin Laird: 45-1

After opening with an even-par 71, Morikawa shot inside the top 20 with an 8-under 64 on Friday. Coming into the week with his iron play in form, he has carried this approach play and coupled it with a few nice putts in his second round. There are numerous question marks at the top of this leaderboard and that should give way to a weekend charge from a player such as Morikawa, who will give himself plenty of birdie looks over the next couple days. It will take a momentous effort being eight strokes off the pace, but at roughly double his pre-tournament price could be worthy of an investment.

"Eight's a lot, but eight's still doable come this weekend," said Morikawa of the deficit. "This golf course, the way it's playing, you can post two really good low ones on the weekend. I'm definitely going to need that if I'm going to be in contention, but after today I'm feeling pretty good."