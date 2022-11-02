Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the action and will be making his first start since March without the title of world No. 1. Scheffler kickstarts his 2022-23 PGA Tour season after experiencing a less-than-stellar Presidents Cup and poor debut at The CJ Cup in South Carolina. Struggling on the greens, Scheffler, as well as his fellow countryman Collin Morikawa, hopes that putting woes will dissipate down in Mexico.

Their Presidents Cup teammates, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel, will join them in the trek to Mayakoba. Both have enjoyed plenty of success at El Camaleon throughout their careers and possess a pair of top-10 finishes at this event.

Despite the heavy batch of American stars, the spotlight is inevitably drawn to Viktor Hovland, who arrives as the two-time defending champion. With a victory, the Norwegian would join Steve Stricker, Stuart Appleby and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the same event three years in a row in the last 40 years.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:55 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:55 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:55 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:55 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 2-5 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-5 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio