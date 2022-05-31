Patrick Cantlay is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2022 Memorial Tournament. Cantlay is the defending champion of this event, and he's won the Memorial twice in the past three years. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 Memorial Tournament, which gets underway on Thursday, June 2.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring major champions like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account.

At the PGA Championship, McClure included Justin Thomas among his core PGA DFS picks on FanDuel. The result: Thomas won his second major by shooting 5-under par and winning in a playoff. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

McClure's model has nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend.

2022 Memorial Tournament PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Memorial Tournament 2022 is Viktor Hovland at $9,300 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Hovland has quickly made a name for himself on the PGA Tour, winning three events in his young career. The 24-year-old secured a victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba earlier this season, and he also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event, in December.

Hovland also has top-10 finishes at the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational this season, both of which feature extremely strong fields. Hovland has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, he's currently ranked fourth in strokes gained: approach the green (.899), fifth in birdie average (4.52) and 18th in scoring average (70.044). Those will all be valuable skills at Muirfield Village, making Hovland a great choice for your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Zalatoris at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel. In order to score well at Muirfield Village, players will need to be accurate with their approach shots and few do it better than Zalatoris.

In fact, the 25-year-old enters the 2022 Memorial Tournament ranked third in strokes gained: approach the green (.950) and sixth in greens in regulation percentage (70.37). He also ranks first in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.748) and 10th in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.666). In addition, Zalatoris has finished inside the top-10 in four of his last six starts on tour, which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week.

