The PGA Tour schedule rolls on with the 2022 Memorial Tournament starting this Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It's the time of the year where most tournaments feature loaded fields, and this week is certainly no exception. Seven of the top-10 players in the world are set to tee it up with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns being the absences among that group. Patrick Cantlay has won two of the last three Memorial Tournament golf tournaments (2019, 2021). Other recent winners Bryson DeChambeau (2019) and Jon Rahm (2020) are also in the 2022 Memorial Tournament field.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 9-1 favorite. Rory McIlroy is next on the PGA odds board at 10-1, followed by Cantlay (14-1) and the trio of Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa at 18-1. Before making any 2022 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Memorial Tournament 2022 is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2022: Spieth, one of the Vegas favorites, struggles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth has historically played Muirfield decently well, but not at a level that justifies him being near the top of the odds board. He has a pair of top-10 finishes in nine tries. Third place was his best effort, and that came back in 2015.

It's been an up-and-down season for Spieth, who has a win and a pair of runner-up finishes. But he also missed the cut at the Masters and the Players Championship. Additionally, he finished outside the top 30 against tough fields at the PGA Championship and the Phoenix Open. The model doesn't like his chances against more stiff competition this week and it recommends fading him in 2022 Memorial Tournament bets.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. It's been boom or bust recently for the 25-year old. He missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the AT&T Byron Nelson. However, he finished T6 or better in four other events since late March.

Putting is the concern for him as he ranks 166th this season on the PGA Tour in strokes gained in that category. But his numbers are solid elsewhere, including top-10 marks in strokes gained off the tee and and approaching the green. His upside and longer odds make him a golfer to back this week at the Memorial.

The model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

So who will win the Memorial Tournament 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Max Homa 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Davis Riley 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Mito Pereira 45-1

Keegan Bradley 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Seamus Power 55-1

Billy Horschel 60-1

Jason Day 60-1

Bryson DeChambeau 60-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Chris Kirk 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Aaron Wise 65-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Alex Noren 65-1

Tom Hoge 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

C.T. Pan 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

Sepp Straka 100-1

Anirban Lahiri 125-1

Troy Merritt 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Kevin Streelman 125-1

Scott Stallings 125-1

Matt Jones 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Lucas Herbert 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Brendan Steele 150-1

Charles Howell 150-1

Aaron Rai 150-1

Joel Dahmen 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Adam Long 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Matthew Wolff 150-1

J.T. Poston 175-1

Lucas Glover 175-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Alex Smalley 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Kurt Kitayama 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Sahith Theegala 200-1

Martin Laird 250-1

David Lipsky 250-1

Nate Lashley 250-1

Brandt Snedeker 250-1

Peter Malnati 250-1

Chad Ramey 250-1

Charley Hoffman 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

Luke Donald 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Hudson Swafford 300-1

Taylor Moore 300-1

Wyndham Clark 300-1

Garrick Higgo 300-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 300-1

Min Woo Lee 300-1

Brandon Wu 300-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Justin Lower 400-1

Camilo Villegas 500-1

Curtis Luck 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Jediah Morgan 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

John Pak 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

William McGirt 500-1

Brandon Hagy 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Nick Watney 500-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

James Piot 1000-1