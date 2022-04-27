"Why is he playing this week?" has been the question swirling around world No. 2 Jon Rahm in the lead-up to this week's Mexico Open event. Winless since his U.S. Open triumph at Torrey Pines in June 2021, Rahm understands the importance of not only reentering the winner's circle, but finding his stride ahead of a summer filled with three major championships.

While the Spaniard is drawing most of the eyebrow raises, the lack of depth and talent in the Mexico Open field does provide a valuable opportunity for nearly everyone else -- specifically, the chance to climb closer toward a coveted spot on one of the Presidents Cup rosters. The event at Quail Hollow is now less than five months away, and there are numerous International and United States hopefuls on the outside looking in desiring a glance from their respective captains.

Before we break down those hopefuls looking to make an impact this weekend, let's have a look at where things currently stand for both the U.S. and International Teams.

The International Team keeps their points system close to the vest, but the U.S. shells out 1,500 points (1 FedEx Cup point = 3 points) for winning a tournament in 2022, meaning one memorable week can make all the difference in the world come September.

U.S. Team Standings

Rank Player Points 1 Scottie Scheffler 10,368 2 Patrick Cantlay 7,306 3 Sam Burns 6,682 4 Collin Morikawa 6,015 5 Justin Thomas 5,775 6 Jordan Spieth 5,208 7 Xander Schauffele 4,859 8 Talor Gooch 4,662 9 Tom Hoge 4,549 10 Jason Kokrak 4,161 11 Billy Horschel 4,121 12 Max Homa 4,024

International Team Standings

Rank Player Avg. Points 1 Cameron Smith 15.64 2 Hideki Matsuyama 8.16 3 Sungjae Im 7.18 4 Joaquin Niemann 6.16 5 Louis Oosthuizen 5.67 6 Abraham Ancer 5.16 7 Corey Conners 5.14 8 Adam Scott 4.48 9 Erik van Rooyen 4.36 10 Mackenzie Hughes 4.09 11 Anirban Lahiri 3.55 12 Marc Leishman 3.55

Although the Presidents Cup has yet to surpass the Ryder Cup in terms of competitiveness, we may not be all too far away from that happening. An aging European Team showed its cracks this past fall at Whistling Straits, and will likely face issues reloading for years to come, but the same cannot be said of a young, up-and-coming International squad.

The United States raised the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club more than two years ago in Australia to the tune of 16-14. A close contest, the International Team has seemingly caught up to the United States in terms of strategy, analytics and properly positioning their players to succeed.

The core of each team is all but solidified, but this week at the Mexico Open does present a chance for prospective candidates to impress captains Davis Love III (U.S.) and Trevor Immelman (International). Not only that, but the added caveat of players potentially jumping ship for the LIV Golf League swings the door open even wider.

As it currently stands, Louis Oosthuizien and Adam Scott have both been linked to the Saudi-backed golf league as well as Jason Kokrak from the United States Team. All three rank inside the top 10 of their team standings, and given the PGA Tour's stance on the matter, there is a distinct possibility all three are left on the sidelines for the Presidents Cup if they so choose to participate in the rival golf league this summer.

Captains will not select their teams in the same fashion; Love III will be afforded six captains selections in addition to six automatic qualifiers, while Immelman is only granted four to go with his eight automatic qualifying members. That is more than enough for the two figure heads to mull over as current top six of the U.S. Team and top eight for the International Team are likely to be on their teams with the exception of the two possible problem children for the International Team.

That isn't to say the standings won't change between now and September, because they certainly will. The six players listed below, all of whom are in the Mexico Open field this week, are the ones with a chance to have a say in the matter.

United States Team bubble

Patrick Reed (1,870 points out of qualifying): Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The artist formerly known as "Captain America" was left on the sidelines last year in lieu of Ryder Cup rookies, and to say he was missed from the team would be a lie. A valiant effort just to play in the Tour Championship, Reed was hospitalized for nearly a week in August with a severe case of bilateral pneumonia. Yet to return to his former self, the current world No. 33 now sits at his lowest point in the Official World Golf Rankings since the summer of 2014.

A big reason for the drop is his lack of pop off the tee, as Reed is averaging 6 yards less with the driver compared to 2021 and ranks 195th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, narrowly ahead of Andrew Landry and Luke Donald. To doubt the former Masters champion returning to his former prominence may be a stretch, but in an era where seemingly everyone -- old and young alike -- is adding distance, this is worrisome.

Before Whistling Straits, the 31-year-old had been a member of six consecutive United States Teams across both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and is now in serious jeopardy of missing back-to-back team events. The good news is Reed is a prolific champion capable of finding form out of thin air, boasting nine PGA Tour victories, and is only one win away from his name returning to the conversation.

Tony Finau (2,256): Finau was put through the wringer in his first United States Team appearance as they disappointed at Le Golf National in the 2018 Ryder Cup. One of the few bright spots for the Americans in France, the two-time winner on the PGA Tour has since been a member of the winning Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne and the historic Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. While most remember Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger slamming beers on the first tee, the swagger and saunter Finau displayed on the shores of Lake Michigan was memorable in its own right.

Possessing a newfound confidence, this was unexpectedly followed by a slow start to his 2022 campaign. He has yet to find the top 20 in a full-field event this year, and Love III has to be hoping he turns things around soon. The ultimate glue guy, Finau has a fantastic opportunity to climb up the ranks this week at the Mexico Open, making his captain's decision all the more difficult.

Gary Woodland (3,097): A well-liked major champion who appears to be rounding into form in 2022, Woodland's injuries have put him behind the eight ball. Playing through them for most of 2020-21, the 2019 Presidents Cup Team member struggled on the PGA Tour but is finally turning the corner with his health. He has seemingly returned to his 2019 form, the year in which he won the U.S. Open, and possesses the game and personality perfect for the United States Team. He has a realistic chance to contend at the Mexico Open, and a win this week would be a huge boost not only to his confidence, but to his Presidents Cup campaign.

International Team bubble

Anirban Lahiri (0.93 avg. points out of automatic qualifying): The International Team points system is different from the United States in that they have their own proprietary calculation based on field strength. The biggest benefactor of this may be Lahiri, as he finished runner-up to Smith at The Players Championship in March. A member of the International Team in 2015 and 2017, the Olympian struggled in his debut in South Korea, garnering an 0-3-0 record before finding his footing at Liberty National with a record of 1-1-1. Immelman will be faced with four difficult captain's selections come the fall, but if Lahiri can rattle off a victory -- even in a weak field like the Mexico Open -- he could take the decision out of his captain's hands.

Sebastian Munoz (1.38): I truly believe Munoz has an opportunity to be a difference-maker for the International Team in this upcoming Presidents Cup. He comes into this week 21st in strokes gained tee-to-green over the last three months among all eligible PGA Tour players. While his back caused him to miss the RBC Heritage, the Colombian should contend for his second title on the PGA Tour down in Mexico. The putting has been abysmal in 2022, but if he is able to turn the flat stick around in the coming months, Immelman may have no choice but to look his way.

Matt Jones (1.82): Things get pretty interesting for the International Team when looking at those currently ranked 15-30. Si Woo Kim, Mito Pereira, Charl Schwartzel and Jason Day all check in within this range, and Jones may very well be a name skipped over. The 42-year-old has yet to be a member of a Presidents Cup Team, but the way in which he is playing in 2022 may warrant it. A podium-finisher at the Tournament of Champions and a runner-up at the Texas Open, the Australian's form is not in question. I could see Immelman and the vice-captains choosing youth with their selections, meaning Jones will need to do something special between now and September to secure a spot on the team on his own.