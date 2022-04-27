Many of the top golfers are choosing to skip the 2022 Mexico Open, which tees off Thursday and is a new edition to the PGA Tour. Only four golfers ranked in the top 25 were scheduled to compete and one of those, Daniel Berger, withdrew on Monday. That leaves Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer and Tony Finau as the top players remaining, and all are still searching for their first victories this season. The Norman Signature Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta will host the Mexico Open 2022, which marks the PGA Tour's second venture to the country this season, following the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November.

Facing little competition, Rahm tops Caesars Sportsbook's odds board at 5-1. The latest 2022 Mexico Open odds have Ancer at 20-1 and Finau at 22-1. Ancer is one of three Mexicans in the field and he's joined by long shots Carlos Ortiz (50-1) and Roberto Diaz (400-1). Before locking in your 2022 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Mexico Open 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Mexico Open leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Mexico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Mexico Open: Reed, a nine-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Reed has struggled mightily this season, securing just one top 10 finish thus far in 2021-22.

He's coming off a T-35 finish at the Masters in his last start, and he's finished T-35 or worse in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Reed has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 173rd in greens in regulation percentage (63.89), 198th in strokes gained: approach the green (-.647) and 201st in strokes gained: tee-to-green (-1.336), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Mexico Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. The Englishman is on his rookie year on the PGA Tour, and he's coming off his best finish. Rai and partner David Lipsky finished tied for fourth at last week's Zurich Classic, which marks Rai's second top-10 finish this year.

Rai is one of the most precise golfers off the tee, ranking 30th in driving accuracy percentage (66.01). His strength is his iron play as his .356 strokes gained: approach-the-green ranks among the top 20 percent on tour. That has allowed him to convert 185 birdies and seven eagles, with the latter being the eighth-most amongst the 2022 Mexico Open field. Rai is an under-the-radar golfer whose play is much better than his odds indicate, giving him great value in Mexico Open 2022 bets.

How to make 2022 Mexico Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 35-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Mexico Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Mexico Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.

2022 Mexico Open odds

Jon Rahm +500

Abraham Ancer +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Gary Woodland +2500

Patrick Reed +2500

Kevin Na +2500

Cameron Tringale +3500

Aaron Wise +3500

Sebastian Munoz +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Aaron Rai +4000

Matt Jones +4000

Kevin Streelman +4000

Doug Ghim +4500

Brendon Todd +4500

Cameron Champ +5000

Russell Knox +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Charles Howell +5000

Carlos Ortiz +5000

C.T. Pan +6000

Anirban Lahiri +6000

Lanto Griffin +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Chad Ramey +6500

Scott Stallings +6500

David Lipsky +7000

Adam Long +7000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Brian Stuard +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Vaughn Taylor +8000

Brandon Wu +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Peter Uihlein +10000

Hank Lebioda +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Kevin Chappell +10000

Michael Thompson +10000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Graeme McDowell +10000

Rafa Cabrera Bello +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Kramer Hickok +10000

Pat Perez +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Adam Schenk +12500

Ben Martin +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

Callum Tarren +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Danny Lee +15000

Robert Streb +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Chase Seiffert +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Jason Dufner +15000

John Huh +17500

Peter Malnati +17500

Aaron Baddeley +17500

Hayden Buckley +17500

Ryan Armour +17500

Justin Lower +17500

Roger Sloan +17500

Brandon Hagy +20000

Bo Hoag +20000

Brice Garnett +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

James Hahn +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Camilo Villegas +20000

Patrick Flavin +20000

Seung-yul Noh +20000

Luke Donald +20000