The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway on Thursday, April 28, from Vidanta Vallarta, a Greg Norman designed course which opened in 2015. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland are expected to be in the mix at the Mexico Open 2022, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Rahm, the No. 3 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Mexico Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Spaniard is followed by Abraham Ancer (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Woodland (25-1), Reed (25-1) and Kevin Na (25-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Mexico Open 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Mexico Open leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Mexico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Mexico Open: Patrick Reed, a nine-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Reed has struggled mightily this season, securing just one top 10 finish thus far in 2021-22.

He's coming off a T-35 finish at the Masters in his last start, and he's finished T-35 or worse in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Reed has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 173rd in greens in regulation percentage (63.89), 198th in strokes gained: approach the green (-.647) and 201st in strokes gained: tee-to-green (-1.336), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Mexico Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Cameron Tringale, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Tringale has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Tringale certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 34-year-old has finished T-12 or better in each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Tringale currently ranks 19th on tour in greens in regulation percentage (70.09), which makes him a strong value pick for 2022 Mexico Open bets this week.

How to make 2022 Mexico Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 35-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Mexico Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Mexico Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.

2022 Mexico Open odds

Jon Rahm +500

Abraham Ancer +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Gary Woodland +2500

Patrick Reed +2500

Kevin Na +2500

Cameron Tringale +3500

Aaron Wise +3500

Sebastian Munoz +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Aaron Rai +4000

Matt Jones +4000

Kevin Streelman +4000

Doug Ghim +4500

Brendon Todd +4500

Cameron Champ +5000

Russell Knox +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Charles Howell +5000

Carlos Ortiz +5000

C.T. Pan +6000

Anirban Lahiri +6000

Lanto Griffin +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Chad Ramey +6500

Scott Stallings +6500

David Lipsky +7000

Adam Long +7000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Brian Stuard +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Vaughn Taylor +8000

Brandon Wu +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Peter Uihlein +10000

Hank Lebioda +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Kevin Chappell +10000

Michael Thompson +10000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Graeme McDowell +10000

Rafa Cabrera Bello +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Kramer Hickok +10000

Pat Perez +10000

Scott Piercy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Adam Schenk +12500

Ben Martin +12500

Greyson Sigg +12500

Callum Tarren +12500

Austin Smotherman +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Chez Reavie +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Danny Lee +15000

Robert Streb +15000

Andrew Novak +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Chase Seiffert +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Jason Dufner +15000

John Huh +17500

Peter Malnati +17500

Aaron Baddeley +17500

Hayden Buckley +17500

Ryan Armour +17500

Justin Lower +17500

Roger Sloan +17500

Brandon Hagy +20000

Bo Hoag +20000

Brice Garnett +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

James Hahn +20000

Dylan Wu +20000

Camilo Villegas +20000

Patrick Flavin +20000

Seung-yul Noh +20000

Luke Donald +20000