The 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta gets underway on Thursday, April 28, from Vidanta Vallarta, a Greg Norman designed course which opened in 2015. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland are expected to be in the mix at the Mexico Open 2022, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.
Rahm, the No. 3 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 5-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Mexico Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Spaniard is followed by Abraham Ancer (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Woodland (25-1), Reed (25-1) and Kevin Na (25-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the Mexico Open 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
The model's top 2022 Mexico Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Mexico Open: Patrick Reed, a nine-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Reed has struggled mightily this season, securing just one top 10 finish thus far in 2021-22.
He's coming off a T-35 finish at the Masters in his last start, and he's finished T-35 or worse in six of his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Reed has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 173rd in greens in regulation percentage (63.89), 198th in strokes gained: approach the green (-.647) and 201st in strokes gained: tee-to-green (-1.336), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Mexico Open 2022 field.
Another surprise: Cameron Tringale, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Tringale has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Tringale certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 34-year-old has finished T-12 or better in each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Tringale currently ranks 19th on tour in greens in regulation percentage (70.09), which makes him a strong value pick for 2022 Mexico Open bets this week.
How to make 2022 Mexico Open picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 35-1 or higher who will make surprising runs.
So who will win the Mexico Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below
2022 Mexico Open odds
Jon Rahm +500
Abraham Ancer +2000
Tony Finau +2200
Gary Woodland +2500
Patrick Reed +2500
Kevin Na +2500
Cameron Tringale +3500
Aaron Wise +3500
Sebastian Munoz +3500
Chris Kirk +3500
Aaron Rai +4000
Matt Jones +4000
Kevin Streelman +4000
Doug Ghim +4500
Brendon Todd +4500
Cameron Champ +5000
Russell Knox +5000
Davis Riley +5000
Charles Howell +5000
Carlos Ortiz +5000
C.T. Pan +6000
Anirban Lahiri +6000
Lanto Griffin +6000
Taylor Moore +6000
Mark Hubbard +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Chad Ramey +6500
Scott Stallings +6500
David Lipsky +7000
Adam Long +7000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Brian Stuard +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Vaughn Taylor +8000
Brandon Wu +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Peter Uihlein +10000
Hank Lebioda +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Kevin Chappell +10000
Michael Thompson +10000
Tyler Duncan +10000
Graeme McDowell +10000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Kramer Hickok +10000
Pat Perez +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Adam Schenk +12500
Ben Martin +12500
Greyson Sigg +12500
Callum Tarren +12500
Austin Smotherman +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
Andrew Putnam +12500
Chez Reavie +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Danny Lee +15000
Robert Streb +15000
Andrew Novak +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Chase Seiffert +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Vince Whaley +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Jason Dufner +15000
John Huh +17500
Peter Malnati +17500
Aaron Baddeley +17500
Hayden Buckley +17500
Ryan Armour +17500
Justin Lower +17500
Roger Sloan +17500
Brandon Hagy +20000
Bo Hoag +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
James Hahn +20000
Dylan Wu +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Patrick Flavin +20000
Seung-yul Noh +20000
Luke Donald +20000