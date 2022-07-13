Matt Fitzpatrick is looking to make a mark this week at the 2022 Open Championship. The 150th British Open tees off Thursday on the Old Course at St. Andrews, and Fitzpatrick will try to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1990. He also could be the first golfer to win the U.S. and British Opens in the same year since Tiger Woods did it in 2000. Fifteen-time major champ Woods is rested and also ready to contend, but where should he be in your 2022 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings?

Fitzpatrick is among the Open Championship 2022 favorites at 18-1 in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Open Championship odds. McIlroy is the 9-1 top choice, followed by Schauffele (14-1), Scheffler (16-1), Rahm (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (16-1). Can Fitzpatrick keep up his hot streak and be an anchor for your 2022 Open Championship fantasy golf picks, or would a former British Open winner like Spieth or McIlroy put you in a better position to win? Before you lock in any 2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. At the John Deere Classic, he nailed 40-1 longshot J.T. Poston as a potential winner. "Poston has been sniffing a win in recent months," Gates said. "At these odds, I think it is more than fair to give Poston a light sprinkle to come away with the win."

The 29-year-old went 21 under at TPC Deere Run to cruise to a three-stroke victory, his second on the PGA Tour and his first in nearly three years. Gates' top three fantasy anchors also all finished in the top 16, two of them in the top 10.

At the Travelers, he was all over Sahith Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and finished as a runner-up to help many Fantasy golf players cash in. At the Memorial, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including his biggest sleeper, Brendan Steele -- just $6,600 at DraftKings -- who posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks

One player Gates is backing this week is Justin Thomas, who stumbled in a missed cut at the Scottish Open but has all the tools necessary to succeed at St. Andrews. Winning his second PGA Championship in May gave him confidence, and he tied for third at the Canadian Open three weeks later, shooting 63-64 on the weekend. The 29-year-old will be out to prove he can compete in the British Open, as he has never finished higher than 11th. He is third in strokes gained total, fifth in scoring average (69.3) and leads the tour in birdie average (4.7 per round).

On the other hand, Jordan Spieth's previous success in the British Open hasn't swayed the golf expert, who is fading the 2017 champ this week. The three-time major winner has had struggles with his driver and putter, and he has just two top-10 finishes in his past six events. One of those was at last week's Scottish Open, but he didn't finish strong and made mistakes throughout. He is 100th in greens in regulation (65.7 percent) and 141st in driving accuracy (57.2). Spieth also is 144th in strokes gained putting (-.133), so he could struggle. See his full 2022 British Open Fantasy golf rankings here.

