The 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews will mark the 150th edition of the tournament, and the PGA Tour's top players will head over from this week's Scottish Open. Defending British Open champion Collin Morikawa, newly minted U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas all are among those getting in a final tune-up at the Renaissance Club. Rory McIlroy, who missed out because of injury the last time The Open was at St. Andrews in 2015, took the week off. Tiger Woods also is expected to compete, but where should he be in your 2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings?

McIlroy is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's 2022 Open Championship odds, with Jon Rahm (11-1) and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (12-1) right behind. Justin Thomas (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1) are next on the PGA odds board, while Fitzpatrick is priced at 20-1 and Woods is 40-1. Can one of those players finish on top of the leaderboard and be the perfect anchor for your 2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks? Before you lock in any 2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. At the John Deere Classic, he nailed 40-1 longshot J.T. Poston as a potential winner. "Poston has been sniffing a win in recent months," Gates said. "At these odds, I think it is more than fair to give Poston a light sprinkle to come away with the win."

The 29-year-old went 21 under at TPC Deere Run to cruise to a three-stroke victory, his second on the PGA Tour and his first in nearly three years. Gates' top three fantasy anchors also all finished in the top 16, two of them in the top 10.

At the Travelers, he was all over Sahith Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and finished as a runner-up to help many Fantasy golf players cash in. At the Memorial, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including his biggest sleeper, Brendan Steele -- just $6,600 at DraftKings -- who posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the Open Championship 2022.

2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks

For the British Open at St. Andrews, Gates is backing Justin Thomas as an outright winner, despite his middling results in this event. The 29-year-old's best British Open finish is 11th, but he has been playing superb golf this season, and the expert sees no reason he can't win another major. Thomas shares the PGA Tour lead of nine top-10 finishes with Scottie Scheffler and has been in the top five in three of his past five tournaments, including his second PGA Championship win. He is third in strokes gained tee-to-green and fourth in scoring average (69.2).

On the other hand, Gates isn't expecting a lot from Jordan Spieth and is fading the 2017 Open champ. Spieth is among the favorites at 22-1 and has finished in the top 10 three other times in eight British Open outings. But he hasn't been playing at a high level for much of the season, especially in the majors. Spieth has four top-10 finishes in 16 tournaments this year. He missed the cut at the Masters, was 34th at the PGA and 37th at the U.S. Open. The 28-year-old's driving accuracy (142nd on tour) and putting (144th) are likely to do him in on the Old Course. See his full 2022 British Open Fantasy golf rankings here.

How to set your 2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings

For the year's final major at St. Andrews, Gates is backing a player for fantasy rosters who will be overlooked. This golfer is an excellent player around the green and should excel on a course like St. Andrews.

Who wins the 2022 Open Championship, and who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Fantasy picks?