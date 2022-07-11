The Old Course at St. Andrews will host the 2022 Open Championship, but the 2022 British Open will have a special feel when it tees off Thursday. The Open Championship 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the tournament at the home of golf, and a who's who of the world's elite golfers will try to go down in history. They include defending champion Collin Morikawa, world No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA winner Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champ Matthew Fitzpatrick. Tiger Woods also plans to be in the 2022 Open Championship field, but can you trust him in your 2022 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings?

Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's 2022 Open Championship odds, with Jon Rahm (11-1) and Scheffler (12-1) right behind. Can Morikawa win his second straight in the midst of a minor slump and be the perfect anchor for your 2022 Open Championship fantasy golf picks? Could an overlooked star like Woods or Bryson DeChambeau (50-1) pull off a surprise run and give you value as one of the 2022 Open Championship sleepers? Before you lock in any 2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets, be sure you check out the Fantasy golf projections from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. At the John Deere Classic, he nailed 40-1 longshot J.T. Poston as a potential winner. "Poston has been sniffing a win in recent months," Gates said. "At these odds, I think it is more than fair to give Poston a light sprinkle to come away with the win."

The 29-year-old went 21 under at TPC Deere Run to cruise to a three-stroke victory, his second on the PGA Tour and his first in nearly three years. Gates' top three fantasy anchors also all finished in the top 16, two of them in the top 10.

At the Travelers, he was all over Sahith Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and finished as a runner-up to help many Fantasy golf players cash in. At the Memorial, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including his biggest sleeper, Brendan Steele -- just $6,600 at DraftKings -- who posted a top-10 finish.

And at the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the Open Championship 2022.

2022 Open Championship Fantasy golf picks

For the British Open at St. Andrews, Gates is backing Justin Thomas as an outright winner, despite his middling results in this event. The 29-year-old has been in excellent form all season and will be eager to go after his second major this year. Thomas is tied with Scheffler for most top-10 finishes this season with nine and was in the top five in three of his past five tournaments entering the Scottish Open. He is fourth on tour in scoring average (69.2) and third in strokes gained tee-to-green. He also averages 4.8 birdies per round (second) and is sixth in scrambling, so he should go very low.

On the other hand, Gates isn't expecting a lot from Jordan Spieth and is fading the 2017 Open champ. The 28-year-old has played well in the Open Championship, finishing in the top 10 four of eight appearances, including a win in 2017. But he has been in a rut all year and missed the cut at the Masters, was T-34 at the PGA and T-37 in the U.S. Open. Spieth has just four top-10 finishes in 17 outings this season, as his driver and putter have been major sources of trouble. He is 142nd in driving accuracy and 144th in strokes gained putting. See his full 2022 British Open Fantasy golf rankings here.

