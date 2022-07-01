Tiger Woods has made the cut in his only two starts this season, but the 82-time PGA Tour champion had to withdraw from the PGA Championship after the third round in May. After much rest, Woods is expected to tee it up for the third time this year at the 2022 Open Championship, which is also known as the British Open, which gets underway on Thursday, July 14 at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods has won the British Open three times in his career, which includes victories at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Open Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2022: Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles at St. Andrews and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has been the hottest player on tour this season, securing four victories and three runner-up finishes. He's recorded a total of nine top-10 finishes this season, which includes a second-place showing at the U.S. Open in June.

However, Scheffler has failed to crack the top 10 in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Scheffler currently ranks 121st in driving accuracy percentage (59.35), 135th in one-putt percentage (38.48) and 96th in total putting (211.8), which could cause major trouble at St Andrews. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Open Championship 2022 field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the Open Championship 2022. Just 14 months after suffering a serious leg injury during a single car crash, Woods put on a valiant effort at Augusta National in April, making the cut and finishing 47th. He went on to make the cut again at the PGA Championship in May, but later withdrew after recording a 79 in the third round at Southern Hills.

Despite playing in just two tournaments this season, Woods will enter St. Andrews confident he can contend for his 16th major championship. Woods won the British Open at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, becoming just the fifth player to win two Opens at the home of golf. Woods is a long shot to win the Open Championship 2022, according to oddsmakers, but his success at St. Andrews and extensive knowledge of the course could be major X-factors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods British Open picks here.

2022 Open Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +900

Jon Rahm +1100

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jordan Spieth +2200

Shane Lowry +2200

Cameron Smith +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Viktor Hovland +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Louis Oosthuizen +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Brooks Koepka +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Tiger Woods +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Cameron Young +6000

Sergio Garcia +6500

Jason Day +6500

Mito Pereira +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Seamus Power +6500

Robert MacIntyre +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Adam Scott +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Ryan Fox +8000

Max Homa +8000

Thomas Pieters +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

Harold Varner +8000

Lee Westwood +8000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Branden Grace +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Lucas Herbert +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Adrian Meronk +12500

Jason Kokrak +12500

Nicolai Hojgaard +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Bernd Wiesberger +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

Danny Willett +12500

Padraig Harrington +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Ian Poulter +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

Dean Burmester +12500

Adri Arnaus +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Victor Perez +12500

Chris Kirk +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Haotong Li +15000

Laurie Canter +15000

Alexander Bjork +15000

Harris English +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Talor Gooch +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Scott Vincent +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Dylan Frittelli +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Thomas Detry +20000

Andy Sullivan +20000

Justin Harding +20000

Ashley Chesters +20000

Richard Bland +20000

Joohyung Kim +20000

Garrick Higgo +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Stewart Cink +20000

Cameron Tringale +20000

Marcus Armitage +20000

Shaun Norris +25000

Guido Migliozzi +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Anthony Quayle +25000

Takumi Kanaya +25000

Jason Scrivener +25000

Matthew Griffin +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Thriston Lawrence +30000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +30000

James Piot +30000

Ben Campbell +30000

Zander Lombard +30000