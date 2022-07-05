St. Andrews is widely considered the "home of golf" because the game was first played on the grounds in the early 15th century, so it's fitting that the 150th Open Championship will be held on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The 2022 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, July 14 and mark the 30th time that St. Andrews has hosted the major championship. Tiger Woods won two of his three British Opens at St. Andrews and despite battling lingering complications from a car accident he suffered in Feb. 2021, he is preparing to try to play in the Open Championship 2022.
Woods returned to action and miraculously made the cut at the 2022 Masters despite a discernible limp. He did so again at the PGA Championship before withdrawing over the weekend and skipping the U.S. Open. Now, he's a 40-1 long shot in the 2022 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy has been playing sensational golf of late outside of an odd nine-hole stretch at the Travelers Championship and is the 9-1 favorite in the 2022 British Open odds. Before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,600 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 Open Championship predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2022: Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles at St. Andrews and barely cracks the top five. Scheffler has undoubtedly been the best player on the PGA Tour this season, winning four times and securing nine top-10 finishes. He won his first major championship at the Masters and secured a second-place finish at the U.S. Open.
However, Scheffler has finished 13th or worse in five of his last seven starts, which includes a missed cut at the PGA Championship. Those subpar performances can be directly attributed to his putting struggles. Scheffler is averaging 28.70 putts per round, which ranks 88th on tour. In addition, he is 135th in one-putt percentage (38.48) and 96th in total putting (211.8). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Open Championship 2022 field.
The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the Open Championship 2022. At the height of his powers, Woods dominated St. Andrews in 2000, winning by eight shots over Thomas Bjorn and Ernie Els to win his first British Open. When he returned for the 2005 Open Championship, he won again, besting Colin Montgomerie by five strokes.
However, he went on to finish 23rd in his next appearance at St. Andrews in 2010 and missed the cut in 2015. Woods clearly knows his way around the grounds, but he simply can't overpower the course as he once did. While we've seen him use course management to defy the odds in a major championship before (2008 U.S. Open, 2019 Masters), we'll see the physical condition he is in after the clear effect his leg had on him at Southern Hills in the PGA Championship. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods British Open picks here.
