TULSA, Okla. -- Neither Brooks Koepka nor Bryson DeChambeau have seen action on the PGA Tour since the Masters six weeks ago, as both look to reclaim form in rebounding from injuries. Ahead of Round 1 at the PGA Championship on Thursday, the health of both for this season's second major championship appears to be less than 100%.

DeChambeau underwent wrist surgery in April, and said Monday he was flying to Tulsa to test it out with his status still in question. His plan, which he announced on social media, is to test how he's feeling the next few days before deciding on whether or not he will play.

Koepka, who withdrew from the Byron Nelson last week, is dealing with a hip injury on top of lingering knee troubles. Yet on Tuesday he seemed to indicate his WD this past week had more to do with focusing on PGA Championship week than recovering from his nagging injury.

"The whole reason was to just make sure that I'm ready for this week," said Koepka. "I feel ready, and now just got to play good. Simple."

Koepka may also have to overcome his own bad fortunes with vehicles to top off his injury. On Tuesday, he shared on social media that he was late for his press conference because his car -- which had already been started -- was locked, making it impossible for him to drive to media. And that isn't his only recent run-in with car troubles.

"Only me, man," said Koepka. "It's like a theme of car troubles. Run out of gas [at home] and then this. I'm just glad it didn't happen on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday."

Koepka, the two-time champion at this event, appears to be fully committed -- and it wouldn't surprise if DeChambeau followed suit. However, at what percentage of health at this point does seem to be a legitimate question. All eyes the next few days will be on the star-studded duo as they test -- and potentially battle through -- their respective maladies.