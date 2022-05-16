The 2022 PGA Championship will take place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa starting Thursday. PGA DFS players are already studying up on the seven-time major championship host before they fill out their 2022 PGA Championship DFS lineups. The par-70 layout is 7,556 yards and the two par-fives are at least 630 yards. Does that give big hitters like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy an advantage at the PGA Championship 2022?

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has won four of the last six tournaments that he's entered, including his win at the Masters. He could be a popular option in the PGA DFS player pool for the 2022 PGA Championship, but affording him means you'll need to find 2022 PGA Championship DFS sleepers with the potential to make the cut and crack the top 20. Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 PGA Championship, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, McClure included Max Homa among his top PGA DFS picks. The result: Homa finished on top of the leaderboard with a score of 8-under par, securing his second win of the season and fourth career victory. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 PGA Championship and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the PGA Championship 2022.

2022 PGA Championship golf DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the PGA Championship 2022 is Joaquin Niemann at $8,500 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Niemann is off to a fast start this season after securing the second victory of his young career at the Genesis Invitational in February.

The 23-year-old Chilean is one of the most well-rounded players on the PGA Tour, which has helped him record three top-10 finishes this season. In fact, he enters the PGA Championship 2022 ranked ninth in strokes gained tee to green (1.368), 12th in strokes gained around the green (.464) and sixth in putting average (1.699). Niemann's ability to get up and down around the greens at Southern Hills is a major reason why McClure believes he's a complete steal for your PGA Championship DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Corey Conners ($8,000 on DraftKings, $9,800 on FanDuel). The 30-year-old Canadian played collegiately at Kent State and was the runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur, which earned him a spot in the 2015 Masters. He missed the cut at that event and didn't play it again until 2019, when he won a Monday qualifier to get into the Valero Texas Open and then won to earn a last-second invite.

Conners has now been top-10 in the last three Masters tournaments and is coming off a career-best 17th-place finish at the 2021 PGA Championship. He ranks fifth on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.729) and his combination of distance and accuracy will be critical at Southern Hills.

How to set 2022 PGA Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 PGA Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.