The past two editions have been big surprises, but when the 2022 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 19 at Southern Hills, many familiar names will be among the favorites. Phil Mickleson shocked the golf world last year with his PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest major winner in history. Collin Morikawa also turned heads when won the 2020 PGA Championship in just his second major start. Tiger Woods won in 2007 in the fourth PGA Championship played at Southern Hills, and the storied course also has hosted three U.S. Opens. Who can you trust in your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings?

Scottie Scheffler replaced Jon Rahm as the world's No. 1 player in March, and they are the 11-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Can Scheffler win for a fifth time this season and earn a premium spot among your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks? Or will a player like Dustin Johnson (16-1) or Brooks Koepka (18-1) rise to the occasion and put you in a better position to win? Before finalizing any fantasy golf rankings or bets on the 2022 PGA Championship, be sure you check out the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).

The previous week at the Mexico Open, he nailed the winner, backing Rahm as his top choice despite the Spaniard's recent slump. And at the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scheffler and runner-up McIlroy. In fact, the top four players on the final leaderboard were among his picks.

He has been on a roll all season. He nailed his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

Now, Gates has ranked his top golfers for the PGA Championship 2022. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and PGA Championship 2022 picks at SportsLine.

2022 PGA Championship golf expert picks

Gates knows that backing a favorite in fantasy golf can be counterproductive, but Scheffler has just been too good to pass up, and the expert is fully behind him this week. The 25-year-old has finished in the top 10 in four straight majors, including his win at Augusta National last month. He has been scorching-hot since getting his first PGA Tour win at Phoenix, also taking victories at the Arnold Palmer and Match Play. He is in the top 30 in every strokes gained category except off the tee (80th), but he had his best driving week of the year at the Masters. He ranked in the top 10 at the tournament in accuracy, hitting almost 77 percent of his fairways.

On the other hand, Gates is fading Koepka, even though two of his four major titles have come at the PGA Championship. The 32-year-old has had numerous injury issues and hasn't played since missing the cut at the Masters, his sixth missed cut in 13 starts. He has just two top-10 finishes, though he tied for 12th at the Valspar and reached the quarterfinals at Match Play. He doesn't appear to be close to the form he needs to contend at a major championship and doesn't crack Gates' top 10 of his PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings.

How to set your 2022 PGA Championship Fantasy golf rankings

For next week's event at Southern Hills Country Club, Gates is backing a long shot who comes in around 30-1. This player has been gaining strokes off the tee and has lurked near the top of the leaderboard in his past three outings. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Gates' top 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates' Fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 PGA Championship, all from the fantasy expert who has been on fire with his picks, and find out.