Thursday will mark the eighth major championship at Southern Hills when the 2022 PGA Championship begins. Tiger Woods beat Woody Austin by two strokes in the 2007 PGA Championship, the last major played on the Tulsa, Okla. course. The venue has seen plenty of change since then, and many of the young players have never played a competitive round there. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, one of the co-favorites in the 2022 PGA Championship odds, has a history in Tulsa from his time at the University of Texas. The Masters champion won a Big 12 individual title there in 2015 and has said it's his favorite course. Should you back him in your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings?

Scheffler is seeking his second straight major title, while Mexico Open champ Jon Rahm has a chance to win consecutive tournaments. They are the 11-1 co-favorites in the PGA Championship odds 2022 from Caesars Sportsbook. Would one of them be worth the premium you would pay to have them among your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks? Before finalizing any fantasy golf rankings or bets on the 2022 PGA Championship, be sure you check out the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).

The previous week at the Mexico Open, he nailed the winner, backing Rahm as his top choice despite the Spaniard's recent slump. And at the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scheffler and runner-up McIlroy. In fact, the top four players on the final leaderboard were among his picks.

He has been on a roll all season. He nailed his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

2022 PGA Championship golf expert picks

Gates isn't hesitating to back Scheffler, who has been nearly unbeatable and heads to a course he knows well. "Let's not overthink it," the expert told SportsLine. All Scheffler has done this season is post four victories, including the Masters, and two runner-up finishes, including the invitation-only Hero World Challenge. He is one of the best ball-strikers and putters on tour, and that sets him up well for Southern Hills, where placing the ball in the right spot and controlling putts is critical. He is fifth in scoring average (69.676) and has few weaknesses, so he should keep rolling.

On the other hand, Koepka has been trending the wrong way, and the expert is fading the two-time PGA winner and four-time major champ. The 32-year-old's body has been letting him down, and he withdrew from the Byron Nelson last week. Oddsmakers are respecting his major credentials, and Caesars lists him at 35-1, but even when Koepka has been healthy he hasn't been playing well. His lack of accuracy off the tee (178th on tour) will cause trouble at Southern Hills. He is 138th in scoring average and has just two top-10 finishes this season.

For next week's event at Southern Hills Country Club, Gates is backing a long shot who comes in around 30-1. This player has been gaining strokes off the tee and has lurked near the top of the leaderboard in his past three outings.

