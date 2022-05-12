The second major of the year is nearly upon us with the 2022 PGA Championship teeing off Thursday, May 19. Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., will host the event for the fifth time, and Tiger Woods won the last time the PGA Championship made its way to Southern Hills (2007). Phil Mickelson is the defending champion and is in the 2022 PGA Championship field, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be looking for his second major after winning the Masters. Scheffler is an 11-1 co-favorite alongside Jon Rahm in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Who should you prioritize in your 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf rankings?

A number of pros are looking to add to their PGA Championship tally, including Rory McIlroy (12-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1). Can McIlroy become the sixth golfer to win the PGA Championship three times in a career? Could a rising star like Cameron Smith (16-1) find his name near the top of the leaderboard and make out as one of the top 2022 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks? Before making any Fantasy golf rankings or bets on the 2022 PGA Championship, be sure you check out the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

At last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Gates was on fire, with four of his top six players finishing in the top five. That included winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot, and runners-up Keegan Bradley (35-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).

The previous week at the Mexico Open, he nailed the winner, backing Rahm as his top choice despite the Spaniard's recent slump. And at the Masters, eight of his 20 picks finished in the top eight, including winner Scheffler and runner-up McIlroy. In fact, the top four players on the final leaderboard were among his picks.

He has been on a roll all season. He nailed his predictions at the Sentry, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes, and he duplicated that at the Hero World Challenge. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

One player Gates isn't hesitating to back this week is Scottie Scheffler, who has been nearly unbeatable since his win in Phoenix in February. That event started a run of four wins across six tournaments. Scheffler seized the World No. 1 ranking after winning the WGC-Dell event in March and won the Masters in his next start. He tops the FedEx Cup rankings, ranks third in birdies per round (4.93), fourth in greens in regulation percentage (71.26 percent) and fifth in putting average (1.697). He also enters the 2022 PGA Championship with top-10s in his last four major appearances.

On the other hand, Gates isn't high on two-time PGA champion, Brooks Koepka. He recently withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson, but hasn't been in his typical form. Across 13 official PGA Tour events this season, Koepka has just two top-10 finishes and nearly as many missed cuts (six) as made cuts (seven). His iron play and short game are his biggest issues, as he ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained approaching the green (-.004) and is outside the top 150 in strokes gained around the green (-.161). Koepka is renowned for elevating his game for major championships, but his last time out at the Masters saw him miss the cut for the second year in a row.

