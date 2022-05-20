Now 18 holes into the 2022 PGA Championship, it's clear that more great golf is on the horizon through the weekend at Southern Hills. While Tulsa, Oklahoma, is hosting a major championship for the first time in 15 years, the reimagined course is proving to be game for most of the best golfers in the world.

Thumbing his nose at that notion a bit is Rory McIlroy, a notoriously slow starter at majors who fired an impressive 65 to enter Round 2 as the overall leader. With an afternoon tee time alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth on Friday, all eyes will remain on this trio to present some fireworks -- and on McIlroy specifically to perhaps increase his lead on the field.

There's a hard-hitting trio of Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott along with another group featuring the world's top three golfers in Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are more pairings to watch on Friday. McIlroy is aiming for his first major since 2014, while Spieth is hoping to bounce back and complete the career grand slam and Scheffler is looking to go back-to-back at the first two major championships of the season.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship from start to finish Friday, so follow Round 2 with us live. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online. Be sure to check out the entire PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide through the weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 20

Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Additional TV coverage: 12-2 p.m., 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network