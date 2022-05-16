The second major championship of 2022 is set to get underway later this week as the world's best step foot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the Wanamaker Trophy on their minds. With 156 players vying to hoist that trophy at Southern Hills, it may be difficult for casual and full-time golf fans to decide who exactly they want to win the 2022 PGA Championship.

Bettors are in a league of their own as their fandom is tied to their bank accounts. For the sake of these rankings, while we will list the golfers' odds of winning below, let's exclude the rooting interests of Las Vegas. The goal here is simple: outline some of the most noteworthy and storylines surrounding the 104th PGA Championship that will resonate with both average and hardcore golf fans.

From Jordan Spieth's latest attempt at a career grand slam to Rory McIlroy's improved play as he seeks a major championship rebirth to Tiger Woods' continuing comeback to Scottie Scheffler looking to double up on majors this year, there's plenty to cover.

Below is an all inclusive rooting guide for the PGA Championship. Here's a look at the nine that stand out the most with their odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

1 Tiger Woods This is the equivalent to a free space on a bingo card. As long as Tiger is in the field, he will top this list. Woods drew Sunday crowds during his practice rounds at Augusta National and a similar setting will undoubtedly transpire at Southern Hills. We can all agree the 2019 Masters was icing on the cake -- heck seeing him at this year's Masters was gravy -- and if he somehow pulls another rabbit out of his hat, the collective sports world is going to explode. Odds: 50-1 2 Jordan Spieth The only result in the same neighborhood of a Woods victory -- well, maybe the same school district -- is Spieth becoming the sixth man in the modern golf era to complete the career grand slam. He finished on the podium in 2019 at Bethpage Black but never really threatened Koepka. With many comparing Southern Hills to Augusta National, an in-form Spieth has to believe this is his best opportunity to join golf immortality. He's also come out a winner and second-place finisher in his two post-Masters tournaments. Odds: 20-1 3 Rory McIlroy If Sunday at the Masters taught us anything, it is that Rory still gets the people going. He never had more than a 5% chance of winning, yet it still felt as if he was right on the heels of Scheffler. McIlroy has been shut out on the big stage since his 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla where he got the better of two other fan favorites. With a win, he would find his name alongside the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Byron Nelson as players with five major titles. Odds: 14-1 4 Dustin Johnson D.J. has become a sound bite machine in recent memory as his pre-tournament press conferences are must watch TV. He is now 12 years removed from the 72nd hole fiasco at Whistling Straits and remains without a PGA Championship. Heartbreak has been abundant for the newlywed; however, a win this week would set up Johnson to complete the career grand slam at the home of golf later this summer, which is a fact I doubt he is even knows at this time. Odds: 18-1 5 Scottie Scheffler McIlroy in '14, Spieth in '15, Koepka in '18, Scheffler in '22? There have been numerous players over the last decade to nab a pair of major championships in the same season, and Scheffler will look to add to that number. The world No. 1 may not have the outgoing personality golf fans long to watch, but his game more than speaks for itself. Plus, who doesn't love the possibility of a grand slam come the third major of the year? Odds: 11-1 6 Collin Morikawa Morikawa is approaching Perry Ellis territory. In other words, I swear this guy has been around for the past five years. There is nothing wrong with a victory lap, something with which Morikawa has become well acquainted with through his two major victories. This is only his 10th major championship appearance, and if he does end up winning, he will have a 30% success rate in majors, which is laugh out loud funny. Odds: 16-1 7 Viktor Hovland "Cha-ching" was the phrase uttered by Hovland as he was handed the Dubai Desert Classic mega check earlier this year. The ever-smiling Norwegian only has to travel one hour from the Stillwater area to Tulsa, making this somewhat of a home game. He impossible not to root for, and the "Go Pokes!" cheers shouted from the gallery may propel him to breakthrough in a major way. Odds: 22-1 8 Will Zalatoris There will unfortunately be some who point to his victory at the 2014 Trans-Miss Championship as a sign of comfort at Southern Hills, but that would be doing Zalatoris an injustice. He has percolated at major championships rather consistently, namely the 2021 Masters, and his first win -- also being his first major win -- would be as loopy as his putting stroke and almost fitting. Odds: 30-1 9 Hideki Matsuyama You could almost see the metaphorical weight lifted off Matsuyama's shoulders after his victory at the 2021 Masters. The neck injury looks to be a thing of the past as he looked dynamite at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He may not need a fairway wood on the 18th hole, but It is worth reminding people that watching Hideki launch approach shots into the stratosphere only to land them in a 3x3 square remains undefeated. Odds: 28-1

