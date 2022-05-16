Jordan Spieth has the opportunity to rewrite the history books with a victory at the 2022 PGA Championship. Spieth, a three-time major champion, can become just the sixth golfer to ever win the career Grand Slam if he's victorious at Southern Hills. Spieth will be part of a strong 2022 PGA Championship field, which includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Play gets underway from Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday. Caesars Sportsbook lists Spieth among the top 2022 PGA Championship contenders at 20-1 in its latest 2022 PGA Championship odds, with Scheffler and Rahm the 11-1 co-favorites. Should Spieth be included in your 2022 PGA Championship bets, or are you better off looking elsewhere for value? Before locking in any 2022 PGA Championship picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka, who won this tournament in 2018 and 2019, stumbles at Southern Hills and finishes outside the top 10. Koepka was the last player to defend his title successfully at the PGA Championship.

However, the two-time PGA Championship winner has struggled mightily in 2021-22. In fact, Koepka has missed the cut six times already this season, including the Masters. Koepka's troubles can be directly attributed to his accuracy off the tee. He ranks 170th in driving accuracy percentage (54.18), which could cause major trouble at Southern Hills. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship field 2022.

Another surprise: Viktor Hovland, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hovland is on the cusp of a major breakthrough. The 24-year-old has already won three PGA Tour titles, which includes a victory at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in November. He also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Hero World Challenge in December, an unofficial PGA Tour event.

He's finished inside the top 10 four times this season, which includes a runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and ninth at the Players Championship, both of which featured major-quality fields. Hovland is one of the best iron players on tour, entering the PGA Championship 2022 ranked third in strokes gained approaching the green (1.019). He also ranks fourth in birdie average (4.92) and 17th in putting average (1.714). His recent results, plus his long odds, makes him a strong value pick for your 2022 PGA Championship bets.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Max Homa 55-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Young 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Bryson DeChambeau 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Gary Woodland 90-1

Patrick Reed 90-1

Jason Kokrak 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matthew Wolff 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Rickie Fowler 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Bubba Watson 150-1

Davis Riley 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Na 175-1

Mito Pereira

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Davis

Sam Horsfield

Chris Kirk

Russell Knox

Bernd Wiesberger

Joel Dahmen

Robert Macintyre

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Branden Grace 225-1

Lanto Griffin 250-1

Matt Jones 250-1

Cameron Tringale 250-1

Ian Poulter 250-1

Francesco Molinari 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Stewart Cink 250-1

Lee Westwood 250-1

Lucas Herbert 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

J.J. Spaun 250-1

Kevin Streelman 250-1

Min Woo Lee 250-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 250-1

Martin Kaymer 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Oliver Bekker 300-1

Dean Burmester 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Patton Kizzire 300-1

Garrick Higgo 300-1

Henrik Stenson 300-1

Joohyung Kim 300-1

Troy Merritt 300-1

Lucas Glover 300-1

Pablo Larrazabal 300-1

Richard Bland 300-1

Brendan Steele 300-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Shaun Norris 350-1

Scott Stallings 350-1

Beau Hossler 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 350-1

Zach Johnson 350-1

Laurie Canter 350-1

Takumi Kanaya 350-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Bio Kim 500-1

Daniel Van Tonder 500-1

Ryosuke Kinoshita 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Yuki Inamori 500-1

Chad Ramey 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Kramer Hickok 500-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 500-1

Ryan Brehm 750-1

Y.E. Yang 750-1

Alex Cejka 750-1

John Daly 750-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Shawn Warren 1500-1

Rich Beem 1500-1

Shaun Micheel 1500-1

Ryan Vermeer 1500-1

Colin Inglis 2000-1

Tim Feenstra 200-1

Zac Oakley 2000-1

Matthew Borchert 2000-1

Brandon Bingaman 2000-1

Kyle Mendoza 2000-1

Alex Beach 2000-1

Casey Pyne 2000-1

Austin Hurt 2000-1

Jared Jones 2000-1

Tyler Collet 2000-1

Michael Block 2000-1

Sean McCarty 2000-1

Dylan Newman 2000-1

Nic Ishee 2000-1

Paul Dickinson 2000-1

Jesse Mueller 2000-1