Tiger Woods' success in major tournaments is well-documented, but the PGA Championship hasn't been one of his best in recent years. Outside of a second-place finish in 2018 a year after his return from spinal fusion surgery, he has missed the cut in three of his last five appearances and finished 37th in 2020. Woods has yet to confirm if he will play in the PGA Championship 2022, which will be held at Southern Hills Country Club starting Thursday, May 19, but he's still in the 2022 PGA Championship field.

Woods had a few inspiring moments in his return to competitive play at the Masters in April, but finished 47th. He's currently 40-1 to win in the 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but should he choose to play in another major, he'll have to top Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (11-1), Jon Rahm (11-1) and Collin Morikawa (14-1), just to name a few. Before locking in your 2022 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Model's top 2022 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. McIlroy finished second at the Masters on the strength of a final-round 64, but had to overcome matching rounds of 73 on the first two days.

His play at recent PGA Championships isn't very encouraging, either, as he's finished in the top 10 just once in his last seven attempts following his 2014 win. McIlroy finished plus-five in last year's event after an opening-round 75. Starting slowly in majors and having to play his way out of the holes he digs for himself has become a more regular occurrence than sustained strong play, and the model believes that trend will continue at the PGA Championship 2022.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. After suffering a serious car accident in February 2021, Woods made an unexpected return at the 2022 Masters and impressed by managing one of the most challenging courses to walk on the PGA Tour and making the cut in his first tour-sanctioned event in 17 months. Now, he's been seen playing practice rounds at Southern Hills in an effort to gauge whether his body is ready for another major championship test, but course knowledge should once again be on his side if he plays.

Woods tied the course record by shooting a 63 in the second round of the 2007 PGA Championship before cruising to a two-shot victory to win his 13th major championship. While he's no longer the most physically dominant player in the field, he proved at the 2019 Masters that he can use guile to stay competitive. While Woods' game was further along than most expected at the Masters, it's clear he'll need to make strides to be serious contender at Southern Hills after finishing 23 shots behind Scheffler at Augusta. He's finished on top of the leaderboard four times at the PGA Championship, and the model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.

How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

Who will win the 2022 PGA Championship, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds below.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Jon Rahm +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Brooks Koepka +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Daniel Berger +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Tiger Woods +4000

Sungjae Im +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Abraham Ancer +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Adam Scott +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Luke List +6500

Jason Day +6500

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Jason Kokrak +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Harris English +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Charl Schwartzel +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Max Homa +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Robert Macintyre +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Ian Poulter +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Cameron Davis +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Garrick Higgo +12500

Charley Hoffman +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Lucas Herbert +12500

Branden Grace +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Matt Jones +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Bernd Wiesberger +15000

Padraig Harrington +15000

Hudson Swafford +15000

Martin Kaymer +20000

Lucas Glover +20000