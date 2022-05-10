Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of the PGA Championship when he won last year's event at 50 years, 11 months. He is registered to play in the 2022 PGA Championship field even though he hasn't appeared in a PGA Tour event since January and hasn't played competitively since February. Tiger Woods is also part of the PGA Championship 2022 lineup, and if he were to win, he would become the third-oldest player to do so at 46 years and five months.
Woods last won the PGA Championship in 2007, but has two second-place finishes and four missed cuts in his last eight appearances in this event. Woods is 40-1 in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.
At the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler won his first career major championship. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National (47th). McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
The 2022 PGA Championship field is taking shape.
Model's top 2022 PGA Championship predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. McIlroy has been judicious about the tournaments he has chosen to play in this season, but made a late charge in the Masters to finish second in April.
Since McIlroy began competing on the PGA Tour, it has not held a tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. This season, he has driven the ball an average of 319.8 yards in PGA events, and Southern Hills lengthened the course to 7,556 yards, up from the 2007 PGA Championship length of 7,131. While he has driven the ball well, McIlroy has been relatively ineffective in his approach and averages just .052 strokes gained on his such shots this season, 95th among qualifying players. McIlroy's last major victory came in the 2014 PGA Championship, but the model suggests 2022 will not be the year he hoists the Wanamaker Trophy once again.
The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. In 2007, Woods used a second-round 63 that tied the course record at Southern Hills to springboard to his fourth PGA Championship win, besting Woody Austin by two strokes in a relatively drama-free week. In the 15 years since, Woods has been the runner-up at a PGA Championship twice, most famously in 2018 preceding an impressive stretch in which he won the 2018 Tour Championship and 2019 Masters.
Now 46, Woods isn't the dominant force that he once was, but he's proven he can use his ball-striking, putting and course management to sneak into contention in any given week. It was at least somewhat surprising that Woods was able to make the cut at Augusta National, where he looked labored, he hasn't played any competitive golf in between the two majors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.
How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.
2022 PGA Championship odds
2022 PGA Championship odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Jon Rahm +1100
Rory McIlroy +1200
Collin Morikawa +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Cameron Smith +1600
Brooks Koepka +1800
Viktor Hovland +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Shane Lowry +2500
Will Zalatoris +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Daniel Berger +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Tiger Woods +4000
Sungjae Im +4500
Patrick Reed +5000
Abraham Ancer +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Webb Simpson +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Adam Scott +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Luke List +6500
Jason Day +6500
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Jason Kokrak +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Harris English +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Max Homa +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Robert Macintyre +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Ian Poulter +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
Cameron Davis +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Garrick Higgo +12500
Charley Hoffman +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Lucas Herbert +12500
Branden Grace +12500
Kevin Streelman +12500
Ryan Palmer +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Matt Jones +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Bernd Wiesberger +15000
Padraig Harrington +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Martin Kaymer +20000
Lucas Glover +20000