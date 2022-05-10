Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner of the PGA Championship when he won last year's event at 50 years, 11 months. He is registered to play in the 2022 PGA Championship field even though he hasn't appeared in a PGA Tour event since January and hasn't played competitively since February. Tiger Woods is also part of the PGA Championship 2022 lineup, and if he were to win, he would become the third-oldest player to do so at 46 years and five months.

Model's top 2022 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. McIlroy has been judicious about the tournaments he has chosen to play in this season, but made a late charge in the Masters to finish second in April.

Since McIlroy began competing on the PGA Tour, it has not held a tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. This season, he has driven the ball an average of 319.8 yards in PGA events, and Southern Hills lengthened the course to 7,556 yards, up from the 2007 PGA Championship length of 7,131. While he has driven the ball well, McIlroy has been relatively ineffective in his approach and averages just .052 strokes gained on his such shots this season, 95th among qualifying players. McIlroy's last major victory came in the 2014 PGA Championship, but the model suggests 2022 will not be the year he hoists the Wanamaker Trophy once again.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. In 2007, Woods used a second-round 63 that tied the course record at Southern Hills to springboard to his fourth PGA Championship win, besting Woody Austin by two strokes in a relatively drama-free week. In the 15 years since, Woods has been the runner-up at a PGA Championship twice, most famously in 2018 preceding an impressive stretch in which he won the 2018 Tour Championship and 2019 Masters.

Now 46, Woods isn't the dominant force that he once was, but he's proven he can use his ball-striking, putting and course management to sneak into contention in any given week. It was at least somewhat surprising that Woods was able to make the cut at Augusta National, where he looked labored, he hasn't played any competitive golf in between the two majors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Jon Rahm +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Brooks Koepka +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Daniel Berger +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Tiger Woods +4000

Sungjae Im +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Abraham Ancer +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Adam Scott +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Luke List +6500

Jason Day +6500

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Jason Kokrak +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Harris English +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Charl Schwartzel +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Max Homa +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Robert Macintyre +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Ian Poulter +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Cameron Davis +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Garrick Higgo +12500

Charley Hoffman +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Lucas Herbert +12500

Branden Grace +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Matt Jones +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Bernd Wiesberger +15000

Padraig Harrington +15000

Hudson Swafford +15000

Martin Kaymer +20000

Lucas Glover +20000