Tiger Woods is in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship, which will take place at a course he must have a love-hate relationship with. Southern Hills Country Club will host the PGA Championship 2022, the same course that saw Woods claim the 2007 title. However, Southern Hills is also the scene where his "Tiger Slam" came to an end in 2001. He had won four consecutive majors, but was no match for the course at that year's U.S. Open.
The PGA Championship 2022 will begin on Thursday, May 19 and Woods is among 17 former PGA champions in the 2022 PGA Championship field. Jon Rahm is the 11-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Scottie Scheffler (12-1). The latest PGA Championship odds 2022 list Woods as a 40-1 long shot. Before locking in your 2022 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2022 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard.
Model's top 2022 PGA Championship predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. The PGA Championship is the major McIlroy has had his most success at, with another pair of top-fives in addition to his two wins. But most of that success came at the beginning of his career, as his four top-five finishes all came within his first six appearances. However, he has zero top-fives over his last seven PGA Championships and has finished outside the top 25 in his last two starts.
Few golfers can match McIlroy when it comes to driving distance, but his precision leaves much to be desired. He ranks just 114th in driving accuracy percentage (59.89 percent) and isn't much better when going for the green, ranking 73rd in greens in regulation percentage (67.31 percent). While the Irishman has made strides in putting, it's still a major weakness for him since he's only 133rd on tour in putting average (1.765). McIlroy has finished outside the top 45 in three of his last five majors and there are far better values for Southern Hills.
The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods won his 13th career major at the 2007 PGA Championship, the last time that Southern Hills hosted the event. After coming out of the gates sluggishly with a 71 that put him six shots off the lead in the first round, Woods tied the course record with a second-round 63 to take the lead and never looked back. At the time, the 31-year-old looked destined to break Jack Nicklaus' record of 19 major championship wins.
Fast-forward 15 years and Woods has only been able to add two more majors to his resume thanks to injury issues and off-the-course problems. In addition to winning the 2019 Masters, he won the 2019 Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 wins. His health will be the biggest issue this time around at Southern Hills, as he looked labored throughout the Masters last month. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.
How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.
Who will win the 2022 PGA Championship, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected PGA Championship 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.
2022 PGA Championship odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Jon Rahm +1100
Rory McIlroy +1200
Collin Morikawa +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Cameron Smith +1600
Brooks Koepka +1800
Viktor Hovland +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Shane Lowry +2500
Will Zalatoris +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Daniel Berger +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Tiger Woods +4000
Sungjae Im +4500
Patrick Reed +5000
Abraham Ancer +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Webb Simpson +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Adam Scott +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Luke List +6500
Jason Day +6500
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Jason Kokrak +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Harris English +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Max Homa +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Robert Macintyre +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Ian Poulter +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
Cameron Davis +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Garrick Higgo +12500
Charley Hoffman +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Lucas Herbert +12500
Branden Grace +12500
Kevin Streelman +12500
Ryan Palmer +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Matt Jones +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Bernd Wiesberger +15000
Padraig Harrington +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Martin Kaymer +20000
Lucas Glover +20000