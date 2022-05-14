Tiger Woods is in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship, which will take place at a course he must have a love-hate relationship with. Southern Hills Country Club will host the PGA Championship 2022, the same course that saw Woods claim the 2007 title. However, Southern Hills is also the scene where his "Tiger Slam" came to an end in 2001. He had won four consecutive majors, but was no match for the course at that year's U.S. Open.

The PGA Championship 2022 will begin on Thursday, May 19 and Woods is among 17 former PGA champions in the 2022 PGA Championship field. Jon Rahm is the 11-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy (12-1) and Scottie Scheffler (12-1). The latest PGA Championship odds 2022 list Woods as a 40-1 long shot. Before locking in your 2022 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. The PGA Championship is the major McIlroy has had his most success at, with another pair of top-fives in addition to his two wins. But most of that success came at the beginning of his career, as his four top-five finishes all came within his first six appearances. However, he has zero top-fives over his last seven PGA Championships and has finished outside the top 25 in his last two starts.

Few golfers can match McIlroy when it comes to driving distance, but his precision leaves much to be desired. He ranks just 114th in driving accuracy percentage (59.89 percent) and isn't much better when going for the green, ranking 73rd in greens in regulation percentage (67.31 percent). While the Irishman has made strides in putting, it's still a major weakness for him since he's only 133rd on tour in putting average (1.765). McIlroy has finished outside the top 45 in three of his last five majors and there are far better values for Southern Hills.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods won his 13th career major at the 2007 PGA Championship, the last time that Southern Hills hosted the event. After coming out of the gates sluggishly with a 71 that put him six shots off the lead in the first round, Woods tied the course record with a second-round 63 to take the lead and never looked back. At the time, the 31-year-old looked destined to break Jack Nicklaus' record of 19 major championship wins.

Fast-forward 15 years and Woods has only been able to add two more majors to his resume thanks to injury issues and off-the-course problems. In addition to winning the 2019 Masters, he won the 2019 Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 wins. His health will be the biggest issue this time around at Southern Hills, as he looked labored throughout the Masters last month. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Jon Rahm +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Cameron Smith +1600

Brooks Koepka +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Daniel Berger +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Tiger Woods +4000

Sungjae Im +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Abraham Ancer +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Webb Simpson +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Adam Scott +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Marc Leishman +6500

Luke List +6500

Jason Day +6500

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Jason Kokrak +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Harris English +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Charl Schwartzel +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Max Homa +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Robert Macintyre +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Ian Poulter +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Cameron Davis +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Garrick Higgo +12500

Charley Hoffman +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Lucas Herbert +12500

Branden Grace +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Matt Jones +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Bernd Wiesberger +15000

Padraig Harrington +15000

Hudson Swafford +15000

Martin Kaymer +20000

Lucas Glover +20000