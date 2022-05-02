The 2022 PGA Championship will get underway on Thursday, May 19, and a number of players will enter the second major of the year confident they can win. Scottie Scheffler, the No.1-ranked player in the world, secured his first major championship win at the Masters in April, his fourth victory this season. Scheffler has also finished in the top 10 seven times this season and recorded an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship in 2021.
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. McIlroy has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, securing a victory at the CJ Cup and finishing in second at the Masters.
However, McIlroy has struggled at the PGA Championship in recent years, finishing 33rd or worse in three of his last four starts at this major. In addition, McIlroy is hitting less than 60 percent of fairways off the tee this season, which could cause major trouble at Southern Hills. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship 2022 field.
The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods put on a valiant effort at Augusta National, making the cut and finishing 47th just 14 months after suffering a serious leg injury during a single car crash. Woods opened with a one-under 71 at Augusta National, but back-to-back 78s on the weekend spoiled his return to competition.
Woods' ball-striking was on full display at the Masters, and the 15-time major champion will have a much easier walk at Southern Hills compared to the severe undulations at Augusta National. Woods has won 82 events on the PGA Tour in his career, tied with Sam Snead for the most ever. He's finished on top of the leaderboard four times at the PGA Championship, and the model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.
2022 PGA Championship odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Jon Rahm +1100
Rory McIlroy +1200
Collin Morikawa +1400
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1600
Cameron Smith +1600
Brooks Koepka +1800
Viktor Hovland +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Shane Lowry +2500
Will Zalatoris +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Daniel Berger +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Tiger Woods +4000
Sungjae Im +4500
Patrick Reed +5000
Abraham Ancer +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +5000
Webb Simpson +5000
Paul Casey +5000
Adam Scott +6500
Justin Rose +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Luke List +6500
Jason Day +6500
Si-Woo Kim +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Jason Kokrak +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Harris English +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Cameron Tringale +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Charl Schwartzel +10000
Bubba Watson +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Max Homa +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Phil Mickelson +10000
Robert Macintyre +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Ian Poulter +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
Cameron Davis +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Garrick Higgo +12500
Charley Hoffman +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Lucas Herbert +12500
Branden Grace +12500
Kevin Streelman +12500
Ryan Palmer +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Matt Jones +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Bernd Wiesberger +15000
Padraig Harrington +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Martin Kaymer +20000
Lucas Glover +20000