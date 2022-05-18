Fifteen former PGA Champions will play in the 2022 PGA Championship, which gets underway from Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday. Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are among the former champions set to tee it up in the second major of the year. The 2022 PGA Championship field will also include the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. The first 2022 PGA Championship tee times begin at 8 a.m. ET, while Tiger Woods will begin at 9:11 a.m. ET.

Woods finished on top of the leaderboard the last time Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship in 2007. Woods, a 15-time major champion, has won the Wanamaker Trophy four times in his career. According to the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Woods is 50-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 PGA Championship field is taking shape, the 2022 PGA Championship was simulated 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Model's top 2022 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: Rory McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. Coming off a second-place finish at the Masters and a fifth-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy is back up to No. 7 in the world after falling to as low as 16 late last season.

However, McIlroy hasn't won a major in nearly eight years after winning four before his 26th birthday, while the PGA Championship setups haven't seemed to favor his game in recent years. McIlroy has finished outside the top 20 in five of his last six starts at the PGA Championship and his wedge play could be particularly damaging at Southern Hills. McIlroy ranks 209th in proximity to the hole on shots between 50 and 125 yards this season. Those scoring clubs will be needed on a Gil Hanse redesign that emphasizes precision.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. It's been 15 years since Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Woods dominated the competition, winning by two strokes, despite shooting a 71 in the opening round.

Woods fired a 63 in the second round of the 2007 PGA Championship, which remains his lowest round in a major. Woods' 63 still remains the course record at Southern Hills, so he'll be confident he can play well this week. Plus, Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in the history of professional golf and trails only Jack Nicklaus (18) in major victories. Woods is a long shot to win the PGA Championship 2022, according to oddsmakers, but his success at Southern Hills and extensive knowledge of the course could be major X-factors. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.

How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

2022 PGA Championship odds

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Max Homa 55-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Young 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Bryson DeChambeau 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Gary Woodland 90-1

Patrick Reed 90-1

Jason Kokrak 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matthew Wolff 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Rickie Fowler 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Bubba Watson 150-1

Davis Riley 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Na 175-1

Mito Pereira

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Davis

Sam Horsfield

Chris Kirk

Russell Knox

Bernd Wiesberger

Joel Dahmen

Robert Macintyre

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Branden Grace 225-1

Lanto Griffin 250-1

Matt Jones 250-1

Cameron Tringale 250-1

Ian Poulter 250-1

Francesco Molinari 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Stewart Cink 250-1

Lee Westwood 250-1

Lucas Herbert 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

J.J. Spaun 250-1

Kevin Streelman 250-1

Min Woo Lee 250-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 250-1

Martin Kaymer 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Oliver Bekker 300-1

Dean Burmester 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Patton Kizzire 300-1

Garrick Higgo 300-1

Henrik Stenson 300-1

Joohyung Kim 300-1

Troy Merritt 300-1

Lucas Glover 300-1

Pablo Larrazabal 300-1

Richard Bland 300-1

Brendan Steele 300-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Shaun Norris 350-1

Scott Stallings 350-1

Beau Hossler 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 350-1

Zach Johnson 350-1

Laurie Canter 350-1

Takumi Kanaya 350-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Bio Kim 500-1

Daniel Van Tonder 500-1

Ryosuke Kinoshita 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Yuki Inamori 500-1

Chad Ramey 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Kramer Hickok 500-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 500-1

Ryan Brehm 750-1

Y.E. Yang 750-1

Alex Cejka 750-1

John Daly 750-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Shawn Warren 1500-1

Rich Beem 1500-1

Shaun Micheel 1500-1

Ryan Vermeer 1500-1

Colin Inglis 2000-1

Tim Feenstra 200-1

Zac Oakley 2000-1

Matthew Borchert 2000-1

Brandon Bingaman 2000-1

Kyle Mendoza 2000-1

Alex Beach 2000-1

Casey Pyne 2000-1

Austin Hurt 2000-1

Jared Jones 2000-1

Tyler Collet 2000-1

Michael Block 2000-1

Sean McCarty 2000-1

Dylan Newman 2000-1

Nic Ishee 2000-1

Paul Dickinson 2000-1

Jesse Mueller 2000-1