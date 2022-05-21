The first two rounds of the 2022 PGA Championship are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round is set to get underway from Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday morning. Will Zalatoris currently sits atop the 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard at 9-under par, while Mito Pereira sits just one shot off the lead. Justin Thomas enters the weekend in third place, three shots behind Zalatoris. Meanwhile, major champions like Bubba Watson (-5) and Rory McIlroy (-4) are still within striking distance.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Zalatoris at 5-2 in the updated 2022 PGA Championship odds, with Thomas (7-2), Pereira (11-2) and McIlroy (13-2) next in line. Tiger Woods is T-53 at 3-over after shooting a 69 on Friday, and he's now listed at 500-1 to win the Wanamaker Trophy. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2022 PGA Championship picks.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: Pereira, who is just one shot off the lead, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top three. The 27-year-old fired a 64 on Friday, the second-best round of the day. However, history indicates Pereira won't finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Southern Hills has hosted a major championship seven times in its history, and all seven champions have held the 36-hole lead/co-lead. in addition, Pereira entered this week's event ranked 160th in overall putting average (1.619) and 167th in one-putt percentage (38.25), which doesn't bode well for his chances this weekend. McClure's model has identified several other golfers with better value in the PGA Championship odds, making Pereira somebody to avoid.

Another surprise: Cameron Young, a 45-1 long shot, makes a surprising run into contention. He has a better chance to win than his odds imply, making him a great PGA Championship weekend sleeper pick. The 25-year old American has a lot of ground to cover as he enters the weekend 2-under par and tied for 10th.

But a stumble by Zalatoris would open up the field significantly for some golfers with longer odds. Young has four top-10 finishes this season, which includes finishing T-3 or better in each of his last two starts. He's been one of the PGA Tour's longest players off the tee this season, averaging 315.7 yards per drive. That can help him pick up strokes quickly, so confidently back him in your 2022 PGA Championship bets for the weekend.

