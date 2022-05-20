History and a $12 million purse are on the line at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills this weekend. With more than $2 million being shelled out to the eventual winner, those who find themselves near the top of the leaderboard by tournament's end will not go home empty handed even if it means doing so without the Wanamaker Trophy.

Players who finish inside the top 26 will collect a six-figure payday thus easing the pain of any potential close call at the year's second major championship. Despite the large prize pool, it is hardly the most notable of the season as the Players Championship boasted a record-setting $20 million fund and the Masters announced an increase in their purse to $15 million.

Cameron Smith banked $3.6 million for his victory at TPC Sawgrass, and runner-up Anirban Lahiri came away with $2.18 million, slightly more than what this week's champion will make. With Scottie Scheffler cashing a $2.7 million check for his triumph at the 2022 Masters last month, the fourth largest payday of the year will occur on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 70 players who make the cut.

2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money

1st: $2,160,00

2nd: $1,296,000

3rd: $816,000

4th: $576,000

5th: $480,000

6th: $413,000

7th: $380,000

8th: $350,000

9th: $320,000

10th: $297,000

11th: $275,000

12th: $253,000

13th: $233,000

14th: $223,000

15th: $213,000

16th: $203,000

17th: $193,000

18th: $183,000

19th: $173,000

20th: $163,000

21st: $153,000

22nd: $143,000

23rd: $133,000

24th: $123,000

25th: $113,000

26th: $103,000

27th: $93,000

28th: $83,500

29th: $78,200

30th: $73,000

31st: $69,000

32nd: $65,000

33rd: $61,000

34th: $57,000

35th: $53,000

36th: $51,000

37th: $49,000

38th: $47,000

39th: $45,000

40th: $43,000

41st: $41,000

42nd: $39,000

43rd: $37,000

44th: $35,000

45th: $33,000

46th: $31,000

47th: $29,500

48th: $28,000

49th: $27,000

50th: $26,000

51st: $25,000

52nd: $24,400

53rd: $23,900

54th: $23,400

55th: $23,000

56th: $22,300

57th: $22,300

58th: $22,000

59th: $21,800

60th: $21,400

61st: $21,400

62nd: $21,200

63rd: $21,000

64th: $20,800

65th: $20,600

66th: $20,400

67th: $20,200

68th: $20,000

69th: $19,800

70th: $19,600