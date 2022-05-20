History and a $12 million purse are on the line at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills this weekend. With more than $2 million being shelled out to the eventual winner, those who find themselves near the top of the leaderboard by tournament's end will not go home empty handed even if it means doing so without the Wanamaker Trophy.
Players who finish inside the top 26 will collect a six-figure payday thus easing the pain of any potential close call at the year's second major championship. Despite the large prize pool, it is hardly the most notable of the season as the Players Championship boasted a record-setting $20 million fund and the Masters announced an increase in their purse to $15 million.
Cameron Smith banked $3.6 million for his victory at TPC Sawgrass, and runner-up Anirban Lahiri came away with $2.18 million, slightly more than what this week's champion will make. With Scottie Scheffler cashing a $2.7 million check for his triumph at the 2022 Masters last month, the fourth largest payday of the year will occur on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 70 players who make the cut.
2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money
1st: $2,160,00
2nd: $1,296,000
3rd: $816,000
4th: $576,000
5th: $480,000
6th: $413,000
7th: $380,000
8th: $350,000
9th: $320,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $233,000
14th: $223,000
15th: $213,000
16th: $203,000
17th: $193,000
18th: $183,000
19th: $173,000
20th: $163,000
21st: $153,000
22nd: $143,000
23rd: $133,000
24th: $123,000
25th: $113,000
26th: $103,000
27th: $93,000
28th: $83,500
29th: $78,200
30th: $73,000
31st: $69,000
32nd: $65,000
33rd: $61,000
34th: $57,000
35th: $53,000
36th: $51,000
37th: $49,000
38th: $47,000
39th: $45,000
40th: $43,000
41st: $41,000
42nd: $39,000
43rd: $37,000
44th: $35,000
45th: $33,000
46th: $31,000
47th: $29,500
48th: $28,000
49th: $27,000
50th: $26,000
51st: $25,000
52nd: $24,400
53rd: $23,900
54th: $23,400
55th: $23,000
56th: $22,300
57th: $22,300
58th: $22,000
59th: $21,800
60th: $21,400
61st: $21,400
62nd: $21,200
63rd: $21,000
64th: $20,800
65th: $20,600
66th: $20,400
67th: $20,200
68th: $20,000
69th: $19,800
70th: $19,600