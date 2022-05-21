History and a raised $15 million purse are on the line at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills this weekend. With $2.7 million, those who find themselves near the top of the leaderboard by tournament's end will not go home empty handed even if it means doing so without the Wanamaker Trophy.
Players who finish inside the top 28 will collect a six-figure payday thus easing the pain of any potential close call at the year's second major championship. Despite the large prize pool, it is hardly the most notable of the season as the Players Championship boasted a record-setting $20 million fund and the Masters also increased its purse to $15 million.
Cameron Smith banked $3.6 million for his victory at TPC Sawgrass with Scottie Scheffler cashing a $2.7 million check for his triumph at Augusta National. As such, Sunday's winner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will match Scheffler with the second-biggest winner's share of the year.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 79 players who made the cut, and be sure to check out our PGA Championship TV schedule and live stream guide.
2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money
1st: $2,700,000
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $516,250
7th: $475,000
8th: $436,600
9th: $400,000
10th: $371,250
11th: $343,750
12th: $316,250
13th: $291,250
14th: $278,750
15th: $266,250
16th: $253,750
17th: $241,250
18th: $228,750
19th: $216,250
20th: $203,750
21st: $191,250
22nd: $178,750
23rd: $166,250
24th: $153,750
25th: $141,250
26th: $128,750
27th: $116,250
28th: $104,375
29th: $97,750
30th: $91,250
31st: $86,250
32nd: $81,250
33rd: $76,250
34th: $71,250
35th: $66,250
36th: $63,750
37th: $61,250
38th: $58,750
39th: $56,250
40th: $53,750
41st: $51,250
42nd: $48,750
43rd: $46,250
44th: $43,750
45th: $41,250
46th: $38,750
47th: $36,875
48th: $35,000
49th: $33,750
50th: $32,500
51st: $31,250
52nd: $30,500
53rd: $29,875
54th: $29,250
55th: $28,750
56th: $28,250
57th: $27,875
58th: $27,500
59th: $27,250
60th: $27,000
61st: $26,750
62nd: $26,500
63rd: $26,250
64th: $26,000
65th: $25,750
66th: $25,500
67th: $25,250
68th: $25,000
69th: $24,750
70th: $24,500
71st: $24,400
72nd: $24,300
73rd: $24,200
74th: $24,100
75th: $24,000
76th: $23,900
77th: $23,800
78th: $23,700
79th: $23,600