History and a raised $15 million purse are on the line at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills this weekend. With $2.7 million, those who find themselves near the top of the leaderboard by tournament's end will not go home empty handed even if it means doing so without the Wanamaker Trophy.

Players who finish inside the top 28 will collect a six-figure payday thus easing the pain of any potential close call at the year's second major championship. Despite the large prize pool, it is hardly the most notable of the season as the Players Championship boasted a record-setting $20 million fund and the Masters also increased its purse to $15 million.

Cameron Smith banked $3.6 million for his victory at TPC Sawgrass with Scottie Scheffler cashing a $2.7 million check for his triumph at Augusta National. As such, Sunday's winner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will match Scheffler with the second-biggest winner's share of the year.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2022 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 79 players who made the cut, and be sure to check out our PGA Championship TV schedule and live stream guide.

2022 PGA Championship purse, prize money

1st: $2,700,000

2nd: $1,620,000

3rd: $1,020,000

4th: $720,000

5th: $600,000

6th: $516,250

7th: $475,000

8th: $436,600

9th: $400,000

10th: $371,250

11th: $343,750

12th: $316,250

13th: $291,250

14th: $278,750

15th: $266,250

16th: $253,750

17th: $241,250

18th: $228,750

19th: $216,250

20th: $203,750

21st: $191,250

22nd: $178,750

23rd: $166,250

24th: $153,750

25th: $141,250

26th: $128,750

27th: $116,250

28th: $104,375

29th: $97,750

30th: $91,250

31st: $86,250

32nd: $81,250

33rd: $76,250

34th: $71,250

35th: $66,250

36th: $63,750

37th: $61,250

38th: $58,750

39th: $56,250

40th: $53,750

41st: $51,250

42nd: $48,750

43rd: $46,250

44th: $43,750

45th: $41,250

46th: $38,750

47th: $36,875

48th: $35,000

49th: $33,750

50th: $32,500

51st: $31,250

52nd: $30,500

53rd: $29,875

54th: $29,250

55th: $28,750

56th: $28,250

57th: $27,875

58th: $27,500

59th: $27,250

60th: $27,000

61st: $26,750

62nd: $26,500

63rd: $26,250

64th: $26,000

65th: $25,750

66th: $25,500

67th: $25,250

68th: $25,000

69th: $24,750

70th: $24,500

71st: $24,400

72nd: $24,300

73rd: $24,200

74th: $24,100

75th: $24,000

76th: $23,900

77th: $23,800

78th: $23,700

79th: $23,600