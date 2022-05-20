Expectations were sky high for Scottie Scheffler this week at the 104th PGA Championship. Many were running with an old quote in which Scheffler called Southern Hills his "favorite course," and it felt almost inevitable that golf's current world-beater would continue his winning ways. That turned out to not be the case, as the No. 1-ranked golfer on the planet likely will not be playing into the weekend after finishing at 6 over through 36 holes on Friday.

After making nine consecutive pars to begin his second round, Scheffler's hopefulness remained as he sat well inside the cut line at 1 over. Within reach of the lead and more than capable of a back-nine push, why wouldn't the current Masters champion be confident?

The exact opposite transpired, however, as Scheffler made double-bogey on his final hole and is expected to miss the cut. Scheffler only needed a par to see the weekend, and there was nothing to suggest he would not deliver. The par-4 ninth is one of the more accessible holes on the property, but after dumping his approach shot into the green-side bunker, Scheffler was faced with a difficult up and down for par.

Leaving his third in the bunker all but sealed Scheffler's weekend plans. A back-nine 5-over 40 and a 36-hole total of 146 was the end result as the 25-year-old will miss only the third cut in his young major championship career.

Scheffler becomes the second consecutive world No. 1 golfer to miss the PGA Championship cut, joining Dustin Johnson, who failed to make the weekend last year at Kiawah Island while being ranked on top.

Early in the championship, Scheffler's name was on the first page of the leaderboard as he made an impressive eagle on the par-5 fifth and reached 2 under. However, wayward swings began to creep into his game and a poor back-nine left the Texan at 1 over in his opening round. Despite this, the world No. 1 appeared cautiously optimistic as he knew he didn't possess his A-game and was still right in the thick of things.

"I'm still pretty frustrated with how I played the back nine," said Scheffler on Thursday. "But overall 1-over par playing as poorly as I did today is not -- I didn't shoot myself out of the tournament, so I'm still in okay position."

Scheffler arrived this week having connected on seven consecutive top-20 finishes in major championships, including two top-10 finishes in his two PGA Championship appearances. With four victories in his last eight tournaments, it is a massive surprise to not have the top player in the game around for the latter stages of the PGA Championship.