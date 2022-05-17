TULSA, Okla. -- The second major championship of the 2022 golf season begins Thursday as beautiful Southern Hills returns as host for the PGA Championship for the first time in 15 years. Tiger Woods won that event in 2007 under the blistering heat, but it's clear in talking with the field this week that this is a longer, more challenging track than 15 years ago. So, buckle up for a fun-filled four days set to provide a significant test for even the best in the world.

As usual, the mere presence of Woods this week is a story -- and maybe the story -- entering the tournament. It's just his second event since sustaining significant injuries in a car crash early last year. Woods made the cut at the Masters six weeks ago in his official return to golf but wore down as the week went on, so the terrain at this hilly course will be a real challenge. He'll begin his week with a 9:11 a.m. ET tee time Thursday paired in a star-studded group next to Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, looking to win a second consecutive major after taking home the green jacket a month ago, will also be one to watch this week as he kicks things off Thursday at 2:36 p.m. in an even more star-studded group. His Round 1 will get underway next to World No. 2 Jon Rahm and World No. 3 Collin Morikawa.

There are a number of other strong groups set for the morning and afternoon sessions to kick off the week as well. Here are some of the ones that stand out from the rest of the field.

8:38 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

2:03 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2:14 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay

Here's a look at every group starting play Thursday at the 104th PGA Championship. All times Eastern

2022 PGA Championship tee times, Round 1 pairings

No. 1

8:00 a.m. -- John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

8:11 a.m. -- Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt

8:22 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

8:33 a.m. -- Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

8:44 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

8:55 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

9:06 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

9:17 a.m. -- Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

9:28 a.m. -- Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

9:39 a.m. -- Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

9:50 a.m. -- Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

10:01 a.m. -- Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastián Muñoz

10:12 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

1:30 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

1:41 p.m. -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

1:52 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

2:03 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2:14 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2:25 p.m. -- Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

2:36 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

2:47 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

2:58 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

3:09 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick

3:20 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

3:31 p.m. -- Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

3:42 p.m. -- Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

No. 10

8:05 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

8:16 a.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

8:27 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana

8:38 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau\

8:49 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

9:00 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

9:11 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

9:22 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

9:33 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder

9:44 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

9:55 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

10:06 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

10:17 a.m. -- Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

1:25 p.m. -- Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

1:36 p.m. -- Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:47 p.m. -- Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

1:58 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

2:09 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:20 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

2:31 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

2:42 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

2:53 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

3:04 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell

3:15 p.m. -- Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

3:26 p.m. -- Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

3:37 p.m. -- Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire