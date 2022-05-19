The second major of the 2022 golf season has arrived with the sport looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign. The beauty of May surrounds Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the PGA Championship returns to to town for the first time since 2007. This year's affair is set with a loaded field that features most of the best golfers in the world.

It's so stacked that even a couple unfortunate absences will not be felt as the tournament progresses. Not among those in attendance is defending champion Phil Mickelson, who will watch from afar as the rest of the golf world moves on without him. Tiger Woods will tee it up, though after his weekend performance at the Masters last month, any expectations of a 16th major championship being one in Tulsa are slim at best.

Rather, it is 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler who opens as the favorite with Jordan Spieth entering as one of the top storylines given he will begin his sixth attempt at winning the career grand slam. Also of note is Rory McIlroy, who has elevated his play recently as he seeks his first major championship of any kind since 2014. Woods, Spieth and McIlroy will be part of one of two extremely notable pairings, the other featuring the top three ranked golfers in the world as Scheffler plays alongside Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 32nd consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Sir Nick Faldo. Also at Southern Hills for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Dottie Pepper, Mark Immelman, Colt Knost and Amanda Renner.

The 104rd PGA Championship is the 32nd consecutive (and 39th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which this year will deploy roughly 140 cameras and almost 150 microphones throughout the course to capture all the sights and sounds. Live drone coverage and robotic bunker cameras are among a dozen technological enhancements that will be utilized throughout the coverage.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout, take a look at our PGA Championship expert picks before the event begins, view Round 1 tee times and download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 19

Round 1 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:38 a.m. -- Matsuyama / Schauffele / Finau

8:49 a.m. -- DeChambeau / Homa / Hatton

9 a.m. -- Hovland / Zalatoris / Smith

9:11 a.m. -- Woods / Spieth / McIlroy

2:03 p.m. -- Koepka / Lowry / Scott

2:14 p.m. -- D. Johnson / Cantlay / Thomas

2:25 p.m. -- Day / Fowler / Varner

2:36 p.m. -- Rahm / Morikawa / Scheffler

TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

Additional TV coverage: 12-2 p.m., 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 2 -- Friday, May 20

Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Additional TV coverage: 12-2 p.m., 9-10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 21

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 22

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network