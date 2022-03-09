The 2022 Players Championship will begin on Thursday, and though it's not technically considered a major championship, it's treated as such by many. TPC Sawgrass has proven itself a worthy setting for one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA schedule. The Pete and Alice Dye design requires exceptional ball striking and an ability to work the ball in both directions off the tee. Justin Thomas bested Lee Westwood by a shot last year, and now he'll take aim at the $3.6M winner's purse as he seeks to become the first player in tournament history to go back-to-back.

Thomas is the 14-1 co-favorite along with Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm in the latest 2022 Players Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. But the Players Championship 2022 field is absolutely loaded and superstars like Rory McIlroy (18-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1) and Xander Schauffele (28-1) are all near the top of this week's PGA Tour odds board as well. Before locking in your 2022 Players Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Players Championship: Morikawa, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. The 25-year-old is off to a blistering start this season, finishing T-7 or better in each of his last four official events, which includes a runner-up showing in his last start at the Genesis Invitational.

However, Morikawa has struggled mightily at TPC Sawgrass, finishing outside the top-40 at The Players Championship in 2021. In addition, Morikawa has had trouble with his short game this season, ranking 118th in strokes gained: around-the-green (.005), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The Players Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The former No. 1 amateur in the world overcame several injuries early in his professional career and is finally realizing his potential, winning three times in 2021 to earn PGA Tour Player of the Year honors and climb to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Cantlay is now a six-time winner on the PGA Tour with wins in marquee events like the Memorial Tournament (twice), the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship. He'd love to add a Players Championship to an impressive resume, but has had a mixed bag of performances at TPC Sawgrass, with two top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in his last four starts there. But Cantlay has been top 10 on tour in total strokes gained for four years running and he's a solid bet to use his all-around game to work his way towards the top of the Players Championship leaderboard.

Justin Thomas +1400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jon Rahm +1400

Rory McIlroy +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Scottie Scheffler +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Xander Schauffele +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Daniel Berger +3000

Cameron Smith +3300

Brooks Koepka +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Jordan Spieth +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Billy Horschel +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Louis Oosthuizen +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Talor Gooch +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Paul Casey +6000

Webb Simpson +6600

Max Homa +6600

Cameron Young +6600

Tommy Fleetwood +6600

Abraham Ancer +6600

Gary Woodland +6600

Marc Leishman +6600

Sergio Garcia +7000

Chris Kirk +7000

Russell Henley +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Jason Kokrak +8000

Jason Day +8000

Justin Rose +9000

Alex Noren +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Harold Varner +12500

Seamus Power +12500

Lee Westwood +12500

Patrick Reed +12500

Bubba Watson +12500

Cameron Tringale +12500

Maverick McNealy +12500

Thomas Pieters +12500

Ian Poulter +12500

Aaron Wise +15000

Lanto Griffin +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Mito Pereira +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Matthew Wolff +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matt Jones +15000

Luke List +15000

Sepp Straka +17500

Cam Davis +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

Martin Laird +20000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +20000

Emiliano Grillo +20000

Patton Kizzire +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Andrew Putnam +20000

Joel Dahmen +20000

Sahith Theegala +20000

Cameron Champ +20000

Russell Knox +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Matt Kuchar +20000

Adam Hadwin +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

C.T. Pan +20000

Doug Ghim +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Brendan Steele +25000

Wyndham Clark +25000

Lucas Glover +25000

Matthew NeSmith +25000

Pat Perez +25000

Chez Reavie +25000

Troy Merritt +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Carlos Ortiz +25000

Henrik Stenson +25000

Beau Hossler +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Taylor Pendrith +25000

Matt Wallace +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Adam Long +30000

Hayden Buckley +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Adam Schenk +30000

Hudson Swafford +30000

Doc Redman +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Kevin Streelman +30000

Harry Higgs +30000

Brian Stuard +30000

Branden Grace +30000

Kramer Hickok +30000

Henrik Norlander +30000

Brandt Snedeker +30000

Ryan Brehm +30000