The field is set for the 2022 Players Championship, and as usual, it includes almost all of the best players in the world. In fact, 47 of the top 50 will be teeing it off Thursday as action begins at TPC Sawgrass. Many of those players will be paired together on Thursday and Friday for the first two rounds of an event set to be besieged by weather, wind and rain throughout the week in North Florida.

While rain is expected on Thursday and Friday, which could push some of these tee times into the following days; it's the weekend that's going to be most interesting as gusts between 20-30 miles per hour are expected for the final 36 holes. That gives a big advantage to the best ball-strikers, a lot of whom will be in featured groups over the first 36 holes.

They include the following groups:

Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger

While the winner is favored to come out of one of those groups, TPC Sawgrass contains more variance than most courses, and other groups (like Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark) will also bring terrific ball-strikers to the table this week. Regardless, Players week should be tremendous because it's almost always tremendous. One of the best fields of the year playing an interesting, recognizable course in a unique event that has massive career implications. What's not to love about that?

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Thursday's Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass.

2022 Players tee times, Thursday pairings

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges

6:56 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris

7:07 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

7:18 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Martin Laird, Richy Werenski

7:29 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Matt Jones, Francesco Molinari

7:40 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Ryan Palmer

7:51 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Kevin Tway

8:02 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli, Jimmy Walker

8:13 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Brian Gay, Corey Conners

8:24 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell

8:35 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jhonattan Vegas

8:46 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Hank Lebioda, Taylor Pendrith

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Beau Hossler

6:56 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark

7:07 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Doc Redman, Mito Pereira

7:18 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

7:29 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

7:40 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

7:51 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

8:02 a.m. -- Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey

8:13 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandt Snedeker

8:24 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Matthew Wolff

8:35 a.m. -- Peter Malnati, Alex Noren, Anirban Lahiri

8:46 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley

Tee No. 1

11:50 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Harry Higgs, Brandon Hagy

12:01 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young

12:12 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters

12:23 p.m. -- Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

12:34 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

12:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

1:07 p.m. -- Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

1:18 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson

1:29 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson

1:40 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Tyler McCumber

1:51 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Emiliano Grillo, Matthew NeSmith

Tee No. 10

11:50 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Lee Westwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:01 p.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace

12:12 p.m. -- James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, J.J. Spaun

12:23 p.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak

12:34 p.m. -- Cam Davis, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz

12:45 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Robert Streb, Bubba Watson

12:56 p.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie

1:07 p.m. -- Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Patton Kizzire

1:18 p.m. -- Luke List, Seamus Power, Taylor Moore

1:29 p.m. -- Brice Garnett, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

1:40 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Doug Ghim

1:51 p.m. -- Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger, Sahith Theegala