The 2022 Presidents Cup will feature 24 of the world's best golfers competing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Presidents Cup began in 1994, and the Americans have won 11 of the 13 events. These biennial matches between the U.S. and the International team have proven to be one-sided for the Americans, but we've seen some thrilling finishes in recent years. In fact, Team USA has won the Presidents Cup by two points or less in two of the last three events.

Davis Love III is Team USA's captain and he'll field a team that features PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay. The International team features Adam Scott, who's making his 10th Presidents Cup appearance, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im. According to the latests 2022 Presidents Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Americans are listed as the -650 favorites (risk $650 to win $100) to repeat. The International team is listed as a +650 underdog, while a tie would return +1700. Before locking in your 2022 Presidents Cup picks, be sure to see the best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure's 2022 Presidents Cup best bets include backing Justin Thomas to be the USA's top point scorer at +700 odds. Thomas brings a wealth of experience to Team USA as he's set to play in his third Presidents Cup. In Team USA's 2019 victory in Australia, Thomas finished with a 3-1-1 record, earning the most points for the American side with 3.5.

He boasts a 6-2-2 overall record in Presidents Cup play and the 29-year-old played well down the stretch last season, which culminated in a top-five finish at the Tour Championship. In addition, Thomas has had success at Quail Hollow in his career, winning his first major title at the PGA Championship in 2017. McClure expects Thomas' familiarity with the course and format will help him finish as Team USA's top scorer. See all of McClure's 2022 Presidents Cup picks here.

2022 Presidents Cup odds, teams

Team USA -650

International Team +650

Tie +1700

Team USA roster

Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Tony Finau

Billy Horschel

Max Homa

Cameron Young

Kevin Kisner

International Team roster

Adam Scott

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

K.H. Lee

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Cameron Davis

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Taylor Pendrith

Si Woo Kim