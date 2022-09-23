The United States won Day 2 by a 4-1 margin -- the exact same as Day 1 -- and now takes an insurmountable lead into eight Saturday team matches, starting early with four foursomes in the morning.

It's the foursomes where the U.S. has historically dominated this event. Based on its play over the first two days of this year's Presidents Cup, that is expected to continue on Saturday as Davis Love III's team could feasibly clinch the trophy by winning 7.5 of 8 possible points across two sessions on Day 3.

The International team has to find a spark just to keep the week respectable, but the U.S. is clearly trying to keep that from happening by rolling out Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in foursomes (alternate shot) early. The American duo have garnered a 2-0-0 record together thus far and will go against Sungjae Im and Corey Conners in a rematch of Day 1 action.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Saturday's morning session is who isn't playing. The dynamite pair of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are sidelined, as are Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner, for the Americans.

The internationals are sitting Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Mito Pereira, who captured a half point in four-ball on Friday. Taylor Pendrith and Sebastian Munoz both performed admirably on Day 2 and will join them on the bench. Captain Trevor Immelman's team is up against the wall, and a massive morning session will be needed if there is any hope of a historic comeback.

Here's a look at all the pairings on Day 3 of the 2022 Presidents Cup. Don't miss our complete Presidents Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you can check out the action all weekend long. All times Eastern

2022 Presidents Cup pairings

Day 3 -- Foursomes

