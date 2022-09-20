The Internationals enter the 2022 Presidents Cup this week at Quail Hollow Club as a sizable underdog, but they are in it to win starting Thursday. The course in Charlotte, N.C. has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003 and was also the site of the 2017 PGA Championship. This will be its first time hosting this international event, which pits the Americans from a team of players from around the world (excluding Europe). Max Homa, the winner of last week's Fortinet Championship, earned his first PGA Tour title at the 2019 Wells Fargo and got another victory at the tournament last season. He is part of the stacked American team, along with Justin Thomas, who won the aforementioned 2017 PGA Championship. Team USA is led by 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champ and world No. 1. The Internationals will be missing Cameron Smith, who defected to LIV Golf, and their top player is 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. The Americans' average world ranking is 11.8, while Matsuyama is the highest-ranked International player at No. 16.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Scheffler and thinks the world's top player could even spend some time watching if he gets off to a slow start. The American team is stacked with players like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay who have excelled in this format. Scheffler is playing his first Presidents Cup, and he wasn't the unbeatable player late in the season that he was during the impressive run that included his Masters victory. His putting has been off, and his collapse in the final round of the Tour Championship is sure to have sapped some confidence.

On the other hand, the expert looks forward to seeing if Spieth shows up like he has in his past two Presidents Cup appearances. The three-time major champion has played 14 matches in this event and is 8-6, going 3-2 in 2015 and 5-4-0 in 2017. He was on the 2013 team but did not play a match and missed 2019 in the midst of his slump. Spieth's 2021-22 season was a mixed bag, as he had six top-10 finishes (including an RBC Heritage victory) but missed five cuts in 22 outings. He was 18 under par over the final two playoff events, finishing in the top 20 in both. You can see the rest of McDonald's best bets here.

