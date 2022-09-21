You know the names by now: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama. But what about those who have yet to make a name for themselves? In total, the 2022 Presidents Cup will feature 14 rookies with six coming for the United States side and eight being featured for the internationals.

While a pair of those Americans include Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, who were influential in the U.S. drubbing of the Europeans at the 2021 Ryder Cup, this week still marks their first experience in the Presidents Cup. Just one year ago, Scheffler was considered a borderline selection by captain Steve Stricker for Whistling Straits. The Wisconsin native's pick proved to be a wise one as Scheffler played a key role in the competition by dethroning Jon Rahm in singles. He would later go on to become No. 1 in the OWGR, a position he still holds.

Something similar may possibly be in store for either Davis Love III or Trevor Immelman and one of their team's members this time around. Quail Hollow Club could prove to be a launching pad for some of the youngest stars in the game, or even a veteran, and the team environment will be conducive to big moments.

In 2019, Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im proved to be up to the task for the international side. Each gathered 3.5 points at Royal Melbourne and nearly led the international team to a dramatic upset victory over the Tiger Woods-led Americans. Facing heavy odds once again, the internationals will need more than a pair of their fresh faces to step up if they are expected to pull off the unthinkable.

Potential unlikely heroes for United States

Tony Finau (12-1 to be top points scorer): He may be one of the oldest members of the team, and has plenty of experience having played in three prior team events, but Finau has yet been treated as an elite player. Winning twice in the late summer, the world No. 14 almost added another at the St. Jude Championship, which would have upped his career win total to five in a blink of an eye.

He impressed in his Ryder Cup debut in 2018 at Le National, where even though the U.S. was outmatched, Finau garnered a record of 2-1-0 which included a 6&4 beatdown of Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday. Influential in Royal Melbourne and Wisconsin, the 33-year-old will serve as a key cog in Charlotte with Quail Hollow is statistically being right up his alley.

Sam Burns (12-1): A three-time winner during the 2021-22 season, Burns has fared well in team competitions before. Alongside Billy Horschel, the SEC duo finished runner-up at the Zurich Classic to U.S. teammates Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. Despite this being his first Presidents Cup, Burns hardly feels like a rookie.

Likely to be paired with Horschel, the two will be a difficult out as they can run as hot as anyone on the greens. If not paired with Horschel, his good friend Scheffler may be an ideal partner as the laidback, easygoing nature of each is ideal for the high-pressure, chaotic environment which will engulf Quail Hollow.

Cameron Young (18-1): Of all Presidents Cup players, Young is second only to Scheffler over the last three months in strokes gained off the tee. The presumed Rookie of the Year is familiar with finishing one spot short as he captured seven podium finishes throughout his 2021-22 campaign, including the PGA Championship and The Open.

Young is an ideal fit for Quail Hollow, and his ability to rise to the occasion should serve him well. He seems to play with the ultimate chip on his shoulder, and if able to channel this quiet assassin mentality into the team setting, this could be just the beginning of a fruitful Presidents Cup career.

Potential unlikely heroes for internationals

Corey Conners (28-1): The internationals are in a hole before a tee has even been pegged into the ground. They must rely on some of their known quantities without the depth of the U.S. team, one of which is Conners. The Canadian may technically be a rookie, but his ball-striking has the potential to give the Americans headaches.

Second in driving accuracy and sixth in strokes gained approach over the last three months, Conners is one of the few players who is on par with the Americans in this department. He often struggles on and around the green, but we have seen poor putters such as Sergio Garcia thrive in this arena. Perhaps the same will go for Conners.

Taylor Pendrith (55-1): The second of the Canadians for captain Immelman, Pendrith could be a star in the making. Returning from injury in the midsummer, Pendrith notched six top-15 finishes in his last eight tournaments, including a runner-up performance to Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Pendrith is supremely long off the tee -- third in this field -- and possesses the firepower to dismantle the American side. Similar to Conners, the putter can pose problems, but if strategically teamed with Tom Kim or Christiaan Bezuidenhout, those concerns can be squashed.

K.H. Lee (70-1): The sexiest golfer in the world has quickly become one of the best golfers in the world. Successfully defending his Byron Nelson title this past season, Lee looked Americans Spieth, Thomas and Schauffele -- and even his own teammate Matsuyama -- in the eyes en route to his second PGA Tour victory.

The moment is never too big for Lee; that was on display in the FedEx Cup Playoffs when he clawed his way into the Tour Championship via a T5 finish at the BMW Championship. He ranks sixth in strokes gained putting, and while the results haven't been memorable at Quail Hollow, he has posted some strong rounds, including a 5-under 66 to kick off the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship.