The 2022 Presidents Cup gets cranking this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the United States looks to flex its might and win its ninth straight trophy dating back to 2005. The Americans are looking to win their fifth straight Presidents Cup on home soil, while the international team is seeking its first victory since 1998 (or perhaps its first tie since 2003).

The U.S. is a heavy favorite entering this year's event at Quail Hollow. Not only is the American team strong from top to bottom, the international side is without many of its top players due to the decision of some to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Still, there is a lot of potential for the international team, which could pull off a monumental upset if all goes its way.

However, it doesn't have time on its side. The international team surely wants fewer matches, which engenders greater variance, but the Presidents Cup actually has more matches than the Ryder Cup, which perfectly plays into the hands of Davis Love III's team of 12. History has not been kind to the yellow and black, either. Though they have won and tied on international soil, the U.S. is a perfect seven for seven inside its borders. Only one of those events was closer than a three-point margin, and that came back in 1996 when a team featuring Corey Pavin and Mark O'Meara squeaked past the international team, 16.5-15.5.

Here's a look at the 2022 Presidents Cup schedule of events so you can watch the action all week long. All times Eastern

2022 Ryder Cup TV schedule

Day 1 -- Thursday, Sept. 22

Session 1 (Foursomes): 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 12:30-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 12:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Day 2 -- Friday, Sept. 23

Session 2 (Fourball): 11:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Day 3 -- Saturday, Sept. 24

Session 3 (Foursomes): 7 a.m.

Session 4 (Fourball): 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 7-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

TV coverage: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Day 4 -- Sunday, Sept. 25

Session 5 (Singles): 12 p.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream: 12-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)