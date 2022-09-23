The 2022 Presidents Cup continues this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the United States looks to flex its might and win its ninth straight trophy dating back to 2005. The Americans trying to win their fifth straight Presidents Cup on home soil, while the International team is seeking its first victory since 1998 (or perhaps at least its first tie since 2003).

The U.S. is a heavy favorite entering this year's event at Quail Hollow Golf Club, and it got out to a hot start during foursomes action on Day 1, taking a significant 4-1 lead. Not only is the American team strong from top to bottom, the International side is without many of its top players due to the decision of some to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, thus making them ineligible.

Still, there is a lot of potential for the International team, which could pull off a monumental upset if all goes its way. And that effort would need to begin Friday during four-ball play, a style in which the International side has largely kept up with the United States despite struggling in foursomes recently.

Given the Presidents Cup actually has more matches than the Ryder Cup, that setup perfectly plays into the hands of Davis Love III's team of 12. History has not been kind to the yellow and black, either. Though they have won and tied on international soil, the U.S. is a perfect seven for seven inside its borders. Only one of those events was closer than a three-point margin, and that came back in 1996 when a team featuring Corey Pavin and Mark O'Meara squeaked past the international team, 16.5-15.5.

Here's a look at the 2022 Presidents Cup schedule of events so you can watch the action all week long. Check out the Presidents Cup pairings for Day 2 along with our Presidents Cup predictions and picks. All times Eastern

2022 Ryder Cup TV schedule

Day 2 -- Friday, Sept. 23

Session 2 (Fourball): 11:30 a.m. [Pairings, tee times]

TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Day 3 -- Saturday, Sept. 24

Session 3 (Foursomes): 7 a.m.

Session 4 (Fourball): 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 7-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

TV coverage: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Day 4 -- Sunday, Sept. 25

Session 5 (Singles): 12 p.m.

TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

