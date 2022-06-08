A full field of 156 players is scheduled to compete in this week's RBC Canadian Open as it returns to the PGA Tour playing schedule for the first time in three years. Omitted from the calendar in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our friends to the north are more than excited to welcome the PGA Tour's finest to their neck of the woods.

They will be in for a treat, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is back in competition for the first time since losing in playoff to Sam Burns (who is also in the field) at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Joining them are PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Players Championship winner Cameron Smith and the 2019 RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy. Not only will they witness five of the top 10 players in the world, but they will also be able to see many of their fellow countrymen as there are 20 Canadians teeing it up, including previous PGA Tour winners Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Taylor.

McIlroy will look to successfully defend his title three years after the fact on a different golf course, as the RBC Canadian Open has once again switched venues. This week, St. George's Golf & Country Club will play as tournament host for the first time in over a decade. Despite the change in scenery, McIlroy and company should like their chances as they make their final preparations for next week's U.S. Open.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio