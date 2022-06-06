The 2022 RBC Canadian Open gets underway from St. George's Golf and Country Club in Ontario on Thursday, June 9. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are expected to be in the mix at the RBC Canadian Open 2022, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.
McIlroy is the defending champion, and he's going off at 9-1 to repeat according to the latest 2022 RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 8-1 favorite, with Thomas (9-1), Sam Burns (12-1) and Cameron Smith (12-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the RBC Canadian Open 2022 (see tickets at StubHub) field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2022 RBC Canadian Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open: Sam Burns, a three-time winner on tour this season and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Burns is coming off a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his second victory in his last six starts.
However, Burns has been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks, missing the cut in two of his last five events. In addition, Burns has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 111th in driving accuracy percentage (59.77), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RBC Canadian Open 2022 field.
Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Conners has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Conners certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 30-year-old has finished T-13 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a sixth-place showing at the Masters. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Conners currently ranks fourth on tour in greens in regulation percentage (70.18), which makes him a strong value pick for your 2022 RBC Canadian Open bets this week.
How to make 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks
The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2022 RBC Canadian Open picks here.
So who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 RBC Canadian Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.
2022 RBC Canadian Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +800
Justin Thomas +900
Rory McIlroy +900
Sam Burns +1200
Cameron Smith +1200
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Shane Lowry +1800
Corey Conners +2000
Tony Finau +2500
Tyrrell Hatton +2800
Adam Hadwin +3500
Harold Varner +3500
Sebastian Munoz +4000
Keith Mitchell +4500
Chris Kirk +4500
Patrick Reed +4500
Sahith Theegala +4500
Justin Rose +5000
MacKenzie Hughes +5000
Jhonattan Vegas +5000
C.T. Pan +5000
Brendon Todd +6500
Cameron Champ +6500
Matt Wallace +6500
Pat Perez +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Rasmus Hojgaard +8000
David Lipsky +9000
Adam Long +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Dylan Frittelli +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Alex Smalley +12500
Mark Hubbard +12500
J.T. Poston +12500
Tyler Duncan +12500
Doug Ghim +12500
Emiliano Grillo +12500
Matthias Schwab +12500
Adam Svensson +12500
Dean Burmester +12500
Hank Lebioda +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Danny Willett +15000
Nate Lashley +15000
Brandon Wu +15000
Martin Laird +15000
John Huh +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Austin Smotherman +15000
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Joseph Bramlett +20000
Brandt Snedeker +20000
Kramer Hickok +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Cameron Percy +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Ben Martin +20000
Trey Mullinax +20000
Harry Higgs +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Vince Whaley +20000
Brice Garnett +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Wesley Bryan +25000
Chris Gotterup +25000
Dylan Wu +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Sung Kang +25000
Sean O'Hair +25000
Rafa Cabrera Bello +25000
Brian Stuard +25000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000
Chase Seiffert +25000
Danny Lee +25000
Callum Tarren +25000
Vaughn Taylor +25000
Scott Gutschewski +30000
Justin Lower +30000
Henrik Norlander +30000
Bill Haas +30000
Aaron Cockerill +30000
Paul Barjon +30000
Jonathan Byrd +30000
Scott Brown +30000
Ben Kohles +30000
Roger Sloan +30000
Trevor Werbylo +30000
Austin Cook +30000
Robert Streb +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000