The 2022 RBC Heritage is set to get underway on Thursday, April 14, and a number of players will enter Harbour Town Golf Links confident they can secure the victory. Collin Morikawa is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Masters, his sixth top-10 finish in his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. Morikawa has also had success at Harbour Town in recent years, finishing T-7 in 2021.
Meanwhile, Webb Simpson, the 2020 champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the RBC Heritage 2022. Simpson has secured seven top-10 finishes in 12 appearances at the RBC Heritage, but should he be among your 2022 RBC Heritage picks? The latest 2022 RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Morikawa as the 12-1 co-favorite with Justin Thomas, while Simpson is listed at 28-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 RBC Heritage prop picks, be sure to check out the golf predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
McClure built SportsLine's proprietary golf model, which has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
2022 RBC Heritage prop bets
McClure is high on Tyrrell Hatton to finish in the top 10 at +410 odds. Hatton has finished T-13 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.
Hatton has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his sensational putting stroke. The 30-year-old Englishman ranks first in strokes gained: putting (1.168), fifth in putting average (1.699) and eighth in one-putt percentage (43.80%). He also recorded a T-3 finish at the RBC Heritage in 2020, so he knows what it takes to succeed at Harbour Town.
2022 RBC Heritage head-to-head matchup picks
McClure's 2022 RBC Heritage prop picks also include Hatton (-110) over Billy Horschel in a head-to-head matchup. Horschel missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in 2020, and he's finished T-45 or worse in six of his last seven starts at Harbour Town.
Hatton, meanwhile, has consistently shown he's one of the best putters on tour this season. He also knows his way around this golf course, shooting a 66 twice in his final three rounds at the RBC Heritage in 2021.
2022 RBC Heritage one-and-done picks
McClure's 2022 RBC Heritage one and done picks features Matt Fitzpatrick, who's been on a red-hot run in recent weeks. Fitzpatrick has finished T-18 or better in four of his last five starts, which includes a top-five finish at the Valspar Championship in March. He also recorded a top-five finish at the RBC Heritage in 2021, and he enters this week's event ranked first in strokes gained: total (2.053), sixth in scoring average (69.850) and fifth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.514). It's easy to see why McClure is including the Englishman in his 2022 RBC Heritage one and done picks.
