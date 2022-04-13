The 2022 RBC Heritage is set to get underway on Thursday, April 14, and a number of players will enter Harbour Town Golf Links confident they can secure the victory. Collin Morikawa is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Masters, his sixth top-10 finish in his last eight starts on the PGA Tour. Morikawa has also had success at Harbour Town in recent years, finishing T-7 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Webb Simpson, the 2020 champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the RBC Heritage 2022. Simpson has secured seven top-10 finishes in 12 appearances at the RBC Heritage, but should he be among your 2022 RBC Heritage picks? The latest 2022 RBC Heritage odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Morikawa as the 12-1 co-favorite with Justin Thomas, while Simpson is listed at 28-1 on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 RBC Heritage prop picks, be sure to check out the golf predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure built SportsLine's proprietary golf model, which has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2022 RBC Heritage prop bets

McClure is high on Tyrrell Hatton to finish in the top 10 at +410 odds. Hatton has finished T-13 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Hatton has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his sensational putting stroke. The 30-year-old Englishman ranks first in strokes gained: putting (1.168), fifth in putting average (1.699) and eighth in one-putt percentage (43.80%). He also recorded a T-3 finish at the RBC Heritage in 2020, so he knows what it takes to succeed at Harbour Town.

2022 RBC Heritage head-to-head matchup picks

McClure's 2022 RBC Heritage prop picks also include Hatton (-110) over Billy Horschel in a head-to-head matchup. Horschel missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in 2020, and he's finished T-45 or worse in six of his last seven starts at Harbour Town.

Hatton, meanwhile, has consistently shown he's one of the best putters on tour this season. He also knows his way around this golf course, shooting a 66 twice in his final three rounds at the RBC Heritage in 2021.

2022 RBC Heritage one-and-done picks

McClure's 2022 RBC Heritage one and done picks features Matt Fitzpatrick, who's been on a red-hot run in recent weeks. Fitzpatrick has finished T-18 or better in four of his last five starts, which includes a top-five finish at the Valspar Championship in March. He also recorded a top-five finish at the RBC Heritage in 2021, and he enters this week's event ranked first in strokes gained: total (2.053), sixth in scoring average (69.850) and fifth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.514). It's easy to see why McClure is including the Englishman in his 2022 RBC Heritage one and done picks.

2022 RBC Heritage odds

Collin Morikawa +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Cameron Smith +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +2200

Daniel Berger +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Jordan Spieth +2800

Webb Simpson +2800

Sungjae Im +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Billy Horschel +3500

Abraham Ancer +3500

Harold Varner +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Si-Woo Kim +4000

Kevin Kisner +4500

Alex Noren +4500

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Kevin Na +5500

Mito Pereira +6500

Kevin Streelman +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

J.J. Spaun +8000

Charles Howell +8000

Luke List +8000

Ian Poulter +8000

Sebastian Munoz +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Dylan Frittelli +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Russell Knox +9000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Aaron Wise +10000

Branden Grace +10000

C.T. Pan +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Anirban Lahiri +10000

Troy Merritt +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Danny Willett +12500

Brandt Snedeker +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Matthew NeSmith +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

MacKenzie Hughes +12500

Beau Hossler +15000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000

Michael Thompson +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Satoshi Kodaira +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Brian Stuard +15000

Lanto Griffin +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Ben Martin +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Takumi Kanaya +20000

Graeme McDowell +20000

Wyndham Clark +20000

Zach Johnson +20000

Doc Redman +20000

Chez Reavie +20000

Kramer Hickok +20000

Jim Furyk +20000

Camilo Villegas +25000

Henrik Stenson +25000

Pat Perez +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Hank Lebioda +25000

Wesley Bryan +25000

Hudson Swafford +25000

Scott Piercy +25000

Danny Lee +25000

Adam Long +25000

Adam Schenk +25000

Sung Kang +30000

Roger Sloan +30000

Robert Streb +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tyler Duncan +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Bryson Nimmer +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Brandon Hagy +30000

Ryan Brehm +30000

Chesson Hadley +30000