Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa moved up to No. 2 in the world rankings following his fifth-place finish at the Masters last weekend. He will try to build on a successful weekend when he takes part in the 2022 RBC Heritage, which gets underway from Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday, April 14. Morikawa is currently tied with Justin Thomas as 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 RBC Heritage odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Cameron Smith, who was in the final pairing at Augusta National on Sunday, has the third-shortest odds at 14-1. Should you be eyeing any of the favorites with your 2022 RBC Heritage bets?

There are several intriguing long shots in the field as well, including 2020 champion Webb Simpson (35-1) and 2021 winner Stewart Cink (100-1). Are either of them worth a wager? Before locking in your 2022 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the RBC Heritage 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 RBC Heritage leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 RBC Heritage: Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five. Johnson is coming off a T-12 finish last week at the Masters, and he's now finished T-12 or better in three of his last four starts.

However, Johnson has struggled at Harbour Town in recent years, failing to crack the top-10 in each of his last four starts at the RBC Heritage. In addition, Johnson has had trouble with his short game this season, ranking 174th in strokes gained: around the green (-.278) and 153rd in total putting (270.4), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the RBC Heritage 2022 field.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hatton did not have a great week at Augusta National, but he still made the cut for the sixth tournament in a row. He finished inside the top 10 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event and also finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hatton has only missed the cut once this season, providing some nice value as a long shot.

He currently leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting and is also inside the top 10 in total strokes gained. Hatton has struggled at the Masters during his career, so there is no reason to think last weekend's performance is indicative of results to come. Plus, Hatton secured a T-3 finish at Harbour Town in 2020, making him a strong value pick for your 2022 RBC Heritage bets.

How to make 2022 RBC Heritage picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the RBC Heritage 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 RBC Heritage leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $7,500 since the restart.

2022 RBC Heritage odds

Collin Morikawa +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Cameron Smith +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +2200

Daniel Berger +2500

Corey Conners +2500

Jordan Spieth +2800

Webb Simpson +2800

Sungjae Im +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Billy Horschel +3500

Abraham Ancer +3500

Harold Varner +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Si-Woo Kim +4000

Kevin Kisner +4500

Alex Noren +4500

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Kokrak +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Kevin Na +5500

Mito Pereira +6500

Kevin Streelman +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

J.J. Spaun +8000

Charles Howell +8000

Luke List +8000

Ian Poulter +8000

Sebastian Munoz +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Dylan Frittelli +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Russell Knox +9000

Cameron Tringale +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Aaron Wise +10000

Branden Grace +10000

C.T. Pan +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Anirban Lahiri +10000

Troy Merritt +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Danny Willett +12500

Brandt Snedeker +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Cam Davis +12500

Matthew NeSmith +12500

Doug Ghim +12500

Lucas Glover +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

MacKenzie Hughes +12500

Beau Hossler +15000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000

Michael Thompson +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Satoshi Kodaira +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Brian Stuard +15000

Lanto Griffin +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Ben Martin +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Takumi Kanaya +20000

Graeme McDowell +20000

Wyndham Clark +20000

Zach Johnson +20000

Doc Redman +20000

Chez Reavie +20000

Kramer Hickok +20000

Jim Furyk +20000

Camilo Villegas +25000

Henrik Stenson +25000

Pat Perez +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Hank Lebioda +25000

Wesley Bryan +25000

Hudson Swafford +25000

Scott Piercy +25000

Danny Lee +25000

Adam Long +25000

Adam Schenk +25000

Sung Kang +30000

Roger Sloan +30000

Robert Streb +30000

Brice Garnett +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tyler Duncan +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Bryson Nimmer +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Brandon Hagy +30000

Ryan Brehm +30000

Chesson Hadley +30000