The PGA Tour is staying in the Midwest for the second week in a row with the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, contested at Detroit Golf Club. Only two top-15 ranked golfers are competing at this week's event -- Patrick Cantlay and Will Zalatoris -- which means your PGA DFS lineups will have to incorporate lots of mid-tier or lower-priced options. Perhaps someone like Kevin Kisner could factor into your 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic DFS strategy as he's the only golfer in the field to notch two top-10s in this tournament's brief history.

Kisner would cost you $9,100 on DraftKings and $10,700 on FanDuel to roster for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He may have missed the cut in five of his last eight tournaments, but course history is, perhaps, more important than recent results. So which other potential PGA DFS picks are flying under the radar? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

Earlier this month at the John Deere Classic, McClure included J.T. Poston among his core PGA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Poston recorded his second-career PGA Tour victory, shooting 21-under par. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 is Patrick Cantlay at $10,700 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. The reigning FedEx Cup champion will be in the thick of things to defend his crown as he ranks sixth in FedEx Cup standings, in addition to fourth in Official World Golf Ranking. This will be his first trip to Detroit Golf Club, but Cantlay has been lighting up courses left and right over the last three months. Seven of his last eight tournaments have resulted in top-15 finishes and four of those were top-5 finishes.

Putting will be very important at this course and Cantlay is among the best in that regard, and many other regards for that matter. He ranks 19th in putting average (.521), 16th in one-putt percentage (42.52 percent), and his efficiency on the greens has allowed him to post the fourth-best birdie average (4.48) on tour. All three winners in the history of the Rocket Mortgage Classic have shot at least 18-under-par, so someone who can consistently break par like Cantlay will be the perfect building block for your PGA DFS lineups.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Chris Kirk ($7,800 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel). Kirk has broken par in seven of his eight career rounds at Detroit Golf Club and placed a solid 12th at this tournament last year. He's also had a nice run over recent events with a pair of top-10s over his last six events. Kirk, who ranked 94th in the world in May, has risen to his current position of No. 57 in the OWGR.

The Georgia alum is one of the best ball-strikers on tour, with his short game being exceptional. Kirk ranks fourth on tour in strokes gained: around-the-green (.519) and 18th in strokes gained: total (1.308). His scoring average of 70.233 ranks among the top 20 percent of the PGA Tour, and with this being one of the weakest fields in recent memory, that scoring average looks even better. Considering the bargain you can get Kirk at, he is a steal for your PGA DFS lineups.

How to set 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.